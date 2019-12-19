BRISTOL, Tenn. — Three Northeast Tennessee district attorneys general successfully pushed for the public release of documents that outline a $2.4 billion plan to “counter the adverse and far-reaching effects” of East Tennessee’s opioid crisis.
A cache of reports compiled by expert witnesses in an upcoming trial over a lawsuit filed by the DAGs against opioid manufacturers and others will be released today, according to a news release. The plan and its estimated cost were developed under the guidance of multiple industry experts, the release states.
The “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit was filed in 2017 by the DAGs who represent Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties. It alleges that opioid manufacturers and distributors contributed to the “opioid epidemic” in the region and the state. The trial is scheduled to begin May 18 and is expected to last four weeks.
“The amount we are seeking from these opioid producers and distributors is only a fraction of what we have lost in dealing with the problems they created,” Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said in the release.
The 15-year plan focuses on support for area law enforcement; a comprehensive treatment system for opioid use disorder (OUD), including inpatient and outpatient services; support services for mothers with OUD and their children; use of drug courts and therapeutic communities within jails to help reduce overcrowding; increased screenings for disease; medical monitoring and support for mothers of infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome; and treatment and support for children whose parents or primary caregivers have OUD, according to the release.
More than 7,000 grandparents in the nine East Tennessee counties represented in the suit have primary custody of their grandchildren — a phenomenon that local officials attribute largely to parental use of opioids, the release states.
The released documents include reports from C. Scott Hemphill, an attorney and professor of law; Richard A. Rawson, research professor and retired co-director of Integrated Substance Abuse Programs at University of California Los Angeles; Dr. Joel S. Koenig, former chief of pediatrics at Missouri Baptist Medical Center; Dr. David M. Stern, former vice chancellor for Health Affairs for Statewide Initiatives; and Dr. Lloyd I. Sederer, adjunct professor at the Columbia School of Public Health and former chief medical officer for the New York State Office of Mental Health.
“This is going to be part of the bedrock of the trial,” said Gerard Stranch, the lead attorney representing the plaintiffs. “What it means is we’re staying on track, we’re moving forward and we will try this case in May.”
The $2.4 billion is just the starting point of what he and the district attorneys general are asking the jury to award, Stranch added.
“Law-abiding citizens should not have to bear the cost of cleaning up this opioid catastrophe,” Staubus said in the release. “Our plan will bring much-needed relief to the first responders, teachers, healthcare workers, grandparents, parents and others who are working to address this crisis in our communities.”
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong declined comment on how the documents being released could affect the trial, saying he didn’t want his comments to taint the jury pool.
First Judicial District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin couldn’t immediately be reached Thursday for comment.
The Baby Doe lawsuit originally listed prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and its related companies along with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals and Endo Health Solutions, as defendants. Since then, Purdue has declared bankruptcy as part of a nationwide attempt to settle thousands of suits that followed Baby Doe’s lead, the release states.
Mallinckrodt and Endo remain active defendants. Representatives with the companies couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
A former doctor and two individuals, accused of having a role in diverting drugs to the illegal opioid drug market, are also defendants.
