Virginia’s public schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year, Governor Ralph Northam announced at a news briefing Monday.

The decision comes amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and is part of an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The state’s schools were previously closed through March 27.

Across Virginia, 254 positive cases have been announced by public health officials. In far Southwest Virginia, just two cases have been recorded in Lee County.

