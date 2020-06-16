With large public marches and protests continuing across Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam renewed his call Tuesday for participants to take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In recent weeks, crowds responding to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis and other events have ranged from about 100 to 200 in places like Bristol, Abingdon and Marion to thousands marching in Richmond, Charlottesville and Virginia Beach.
Social distancing? Hardly.
Wearing masks in public? Rarely.
Asked by the Bristol Herald Courier during his Tuesday COVID-19 briefing, Northam said he is concerned these events could create a spike in cases.
“It is concerning to me,” Northam said of the lack of social distancing and facial coverings. “I have encouraged folks who choose to protest — their right here in the commonwealth and in this country — to please think about themselves, think about their families and others who are around them, to follow our guidelines.”
Speaking directly to protestors, Northam implored them to be tested.
“We have a number of testing sites across Virginia. If you have been out in the public [and] perhaps could have been exposed to COVID-19, please stop by one of our community testing sites and be tested,” he said.
The state has reported more than 55,000 cases since the pandemic began in early March. This represents an increase of almost 3,600 cases statewide in the past week and almost 16,000 over the past three weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
More than 900 people are currently hospitalized in Virginia with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
“Our total case numbers have been trending downward; the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients is trending down, as is the number of patients hospitalized with a positive or pending COVID test. The number of tests that are positive has dropped to 7.4%, as of June 12. All of these numbers look positive,” Northam said during the briefing.
Despite that, Northam announced Tuesday the state will not enter phase three of his “Forward Virginia” plan to further ease restrictions on businesses and public activities. He promised more details Thursday. Most of the state entered phase two June 5, and Northam said each phase would be “at least” two weeks.
“I want to have more time to see how the numbers look before we make changes, especially as we see surges in other parts of our country,” Northam said.
Some states in the Southeast, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida and the Carolinas are reporting increased cases. Tennessee reported 31,830 total cases since the pandemic began, up 470 from Monday, 4,255 during the past week and 10,800 over the past three weeks, according to the state Health Department.
In response to another question, the governor said he’s “pleased” with where Virginia is in its response to a virus that has claimed the lives of more than 1,500 statewide.
“I think the great majority of Virginians understand what we’re up against; they understand the importance of the social distancing, the wearing of the facial protection and the cleaning of our hands,” he said. “If we’re going to move forward, go into phase three and beyond, we’ve got to accept that this is the new normal until we have a vaccination or a treatment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.