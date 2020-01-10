Northam: Passenger rail to Bristol ‘logical step,’ but not soon

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that Amtrak passenger service to the Twin City is a “logical step” but not anytime soon.
Speaking with the Bristol Herald Courier editorial board Thursday, Northam outlined his efforts to improve and expand passenger rail service included in the new biennial budget. Northam is proposing a $3.7 billion plan that includes construction of a $1.9 billion rail bridge across the Potomac River to connect Arlington with Washington, D.C.
The current two-track Long Bridge is the sole rail link between Virginia and the northeast corridor and operates at 98% capacity during peak times. Virginia transportation officials said last year there could be no Amtrak expansion in the state until that issue was resolved.
The city of Bristol, Virginia and a local rail coalition have worked for about a decade to try and attract passenger service back to the Twin City.
“I’m very interested in that topic [passenger rail],” Northam said. “We have a significant logjam between Virginia and Maryland. … The Long Bridge, right now, there are only two tracks so all the rail that travels along the East Coast has to come across the Long Bridge, and it is a true logjam.”
Last month, Northam announced a proposed deal that includes federal, state and regional partners — including Amtrak — to fund it. The Amtrak board of directors has approved a memorandum of understanding with Virginia, and other agreements could be finalized later this year.
The Long Bridge project is currently in the study phase, and construction is expected to take five years to complete.
“We have been able to work with our partners in the greater Washington area to build a new Long Bridge for commercial and for Amtrak and VRS — the system in Northern Virginia,” Northam said. “It will open Amtrak to bring more service to Richmond, more service to Hampton and to Christiansburg and Blacksburg. I really think and hope — and it’s not going to happen overnight — but the next logical step is to run the rail and service all the way out to Bristol.”
Amtrak presently serves Roanoke, and it was that latest expansion — in 2017 — that sparked the most recent round of local optimism.
A May 2019 Community Transportation Association of America study forecasts that extending Amtrak service from Roanoke to Bristol could be financially viable. It predicts 23,600 annual riders from a Bristol stop, 16,800 at Wytheville and 40,200 at Christiansburg. The current Roanoke stop has a baseline of 97,600 riders and is forecast to lose about 8,400 riders annually if those other stops are added.
However, Norfolk Southern — which owns the tracks between Roanoke and Bristol — withdrew from conversations about expanding passenger service in late 2018. The 2019 rail study forecasts more than $30 million in track improvements would be needed to accommodate passenger service between Bristol and Roanoke.
The governor said expanding Amtrak to and through Bristol would be beneficial.
“It will really open up the Southwest for business opportunities but also for tourism. It’s a beautiful area of Virginia, you have great tourist attractions,” Northam said. “What I would like to do, as we move forward, is have dialogue and see if we can have relationships with the surrounding states — in your case, Tennessee — and work together to bring rail service to that area.”
