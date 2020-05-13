Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gave a green light Wednesday to many of Virginia’s businesses reopening Friday as part of his phase one response to the pandemic.
“Phase one represents a small step forward, but we will remain vigilant” Northam said during his regular news briefing. “We will continue to monitor health data closely … this virus has not gone away, and everyone needs to act accordingly.”
He reiterated that people are “safer” at home, and everyone should “act responsibly.”
Phase one will allow retail stores and churches, barber shops and salons in most of the state to open with limitations. Restaurant dining rooms are to remain closed but outdoor dining can be offered — at 50% capacity — in addition to carry out and delivery services.
Salons and barber shops must observe social distancing guidelines, and face coverings are required.
“Moving to phase one depends on meeting a set of health metrics, an increasing number of tests, a downward trend in the percent of tests that come back positive, a downward trend in the number of COVID patients in our hospitals, the availability of hospital beds and the availability of PPE (personal protective equipment),” Northam said. “As a commonwealth, these metrics are trending in the right direction.”
Gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned, businesses are encouraged to continue having employees work remotely, and people are encouraged to wear face coverings in public.
Cities and counties in northern Virginia, which account for about half the state’s COVID-19 cases and half its hospitalizations, agreed not to participate in the phase one reopening until May 29.
“Phase one will not be like turning on a light switch. We will restrict retail businesses and houses of worship to 50% of the building’s capacity. Gyms and fitness centers must remain closed, but we’ll allow them to do outdoor fitness options until we get into phase two,” he said.
Starting Monday, 11 Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers across the state will reopen to the public for selected services, he said.
“These open centers will only focus on services that require someone to come to DMV in person,” Northam said. “Things like getting an original driver’s license or original vehicle registration or title, disabled parking permits and vital records.”
All services will be by appointment only and others are urged to access DMV services online.
