Restaurants, theaters, hair salons and other Virginia businesses are to remain closed two additional weeks until May 8 after Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday extended his closure order.
Northam extended executive order 53 — first issued March 24 — to close those businesses to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The order was to expire April 23 and will now remain in place for two more weeks.
“When people say that it’s time to stop what we’re doing and get back to normal they’re wrong,” Northam said during his Wednesday news briefing.
“Right now the models and our hospitals expect that we’ll be able to handle the expected surge in patients. But if we let off the brakes and try to go back to the way things were, we’ll see another spike in cases that could overwhelm our hospitals.”
The order closes all “dining and congregation areas in restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, and farmers markets,” but allows those businesses to provide takeout service.
It also means all theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums and other indoor entertainment centers, fitness centers, gyms, beauty salons, barber shops, tattoo shops, tanning salons, fitness centers, gymnasiums, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, racetracks and historic horse racing facilities, bowling alleys and other indoor amusement businesses are to remain closed.
Northam said state officials would continue monitoring health data.
“I know this has been a frustrating time for all of us. People are out of work; businesses are closed. Our entire sense of normal life is out the window,” the governor said.
“We need to be clear. Things are not going back exactly how they were before. … Together we fill figure out how to build a new normal.”
Asked about efforts to coordinate with other states so that businesses in border areas wouldn’t suffer additional hardship, Northam said he and his staff are in regular communication with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
“I think we have done a good job to be consistent. I think all agree that, as we move forward, and return to our new normal, the closer we can be the more consistent we could be, the better,” Northam said.
“As an example, if we were to open restaurants a week before they do in Maryland, the only thing that separates us is the Potomac River. That would be inconsistent and confusing for people. As we move forward, reopen our businesses and get into that new normal mode, we’ll work as closely as we can with our neighbors.”
He did not mention Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear or West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
Northam previously said he anticipates any future orders would apply to the entire state, since the virus doesn’t recognize borders.
With 6,500 reported cases, Virginia has more COVID-19 cases than all but one of its neighboring states. Tennessee reports just over 6,000, North Carolina has fewer than 5,000, Kentucky reports 2,200 and West Virginia has nearly 700, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Only densely populated Maryland has more cases, reporting about 9,500. The District of Columbia reports about 2,000.
The majority of Virginia’s cases are concentrated in the cities and counties clustered near Washington, D.C., which represent nearly 2,900 cases. In the western half of the state only Montgomery County (34), Washington County (27) and Botetourt County (23) and the cities of Roanoke (22) and Danville (22) report more than 20 cases.
