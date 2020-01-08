KINGSPORT, Tenn. — No injuries were reported Wednesday morning after a Sullivan County school bus was involved in what officials said was a minor accident on John B. Dennis Highway near the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department building.

Another vehicle bumped into the back of a school bus around 7:15 a.m., said Wendell Smith, human resources supervisor for Sullivan County Schools. The bus was picking up Ketron Elementary School students and was carrying a small group of five or six elementary school students at the time of the accident. EMS responders checked the students, who were then taken to school, Smith said.

Officials have notified parents about the accident.

The accident did not cause any significant damage to the bus, Smith said.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

