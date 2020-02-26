BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a news briefing later today at 1:30 p.m. about the recent arrest of the mother of missing Blountville toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell.
The briefing comes the day after authorities charged Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, 18, with filing a false report. She was taken into custody Tuesday and is being held in the Sullivan County jail on $25,000 bail.
During the investigation, Megan Boswell provided detectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday. Further investigation revealed that some of the information provided was false, the release adds.
Last week, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services referral in reference to the 15-month-old child, who has not been seen by family members in about two months. Authorities continue to search for the child.
Anyone with information about Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
The Bristol Herald Courier will live stream the briefing from Blountville on its Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/heraldcourierdotcom.
