NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is providing new updates into the search for missing toddler Evelyn Boswell.

Along with new video of Evelyn before her disappearance the TBI is sharing new information about the investigation.

In a blog post on the TBI website, the agency shared a list of frequently asked questions in relation to the case. Some of the questions answered in the post include:

Why did it take so long to report the child missing? That’s what we are trying to determine through ongoing investigative efforts.

When was the child last seen? December 26th is listed as the date she was last seen. However, the child’s mother, along with others connected to the child, has given conflicting dates.

Where should tips be submitted? Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Tips can also be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov. Please do not submit tips through social media, as those platforms are not monitored 24/7.

Is there an active search? Agents and detectives continue to follow-up on leads. However, there are no active searches, as we do not have definitive information regarding Evelyn’s whereabouts. We are aware of Facebook groups that are recruiting volunteers to help search for Evelyn. While we appreciate the effort, we are not asking for the assistance of volunteers at this time.

What can I do to help? We ask that you continue to share her photos and information released from official sources, which include the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

"This is a complicated case, and we appreciate your questions," the post states. "However, we aren’t in a position to talk about everything we know about the case publicly. Right now, our primary focus continues to be finding Evelyn. TBI Agents are working alongside the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to determine what happened to her."

TBI spokesman Josh Devine also shared an update from the agency's office in Nashville this afternoon.

