The majority of COVID-19 outbreaks in Virginia have occurred in long-term care facilities, a new state report shows.
The Virginia Department of Health issued a new weekly report which quantifies details about the coronavirus disease since the first cases were reported in the state in early February. Health officials define an outbreak as increase in cases in a specific place and time that must involve at least two confirmed cases.
Ten of the 25 outbreaks reported last week occurred in long-term care facilities across Virginia. That is twice as many as those reported in medical outpatient settings. There have been 46 reported outbreaks statewide since reporting began, and 20 have occurred in long-term care settings, the report shows.
As of Thursday, the state reports more than 4,000 confirmed cases with 685 total hospitalizations and 109 deaths.
Last week four COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in correctional facilities, three in workplace settings and two in acute care medical settings, the report shows.
Twelve outbreaks were reported during the week ending March 28, which was twice the number reported during the prior week.
Two outbreaks have been reported in the Mt. Rogers Health District, and one has been reported in the Lenowisco Health District since the first Virginia case was detected Feb. 2. Ten health districts had reported no outbreaks, according to the report.
The state’s median age of confirmed cases is 52, with the largest number of cases — 730 — impacting people between the ages of 50 and 59. More than 1,500 cases are reported among adults between age 20 and 49, with 1,200 cases reported among adults age 60 and over.
Cases are nearly evenly distributed between males and females.
The average time between when a person’s symptoms begin and they are reported to public health as a confirmed case has been 9.6 days with a median of 9 days, according to the report. The range is between 0 and 37 days.
Between the weeks ending March 28 and April 4, the number of visits to Virginia’s 84 hospital emergency departments for COVID-19 decreased from 5.9% to 5.7%. In the Southwest region — which includes Appomattox, Bedford, Covington, Danville, Lynchburg, Martinsville and Roanoke — those visits declined from 4.7% to 4.5%.
At the same time, the number of emergency department visits for any reason fell from 44,171 to 37,560, the report shows.
