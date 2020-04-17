A new fund will offer support to local businesses throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Regional business groups, companies and economic development leaders announced the Local Business Recovery Fund on Friday.
A fundraising effort will be used to provide grants to businesses in sectors like arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food services, retail trade and manufacturing, according to a news release.
To be eligible, a business needs to be located in one of the following localities: Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi or Washington County in Tennessee or Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties in Virginia along with the independent cities of Bristol and Norton.
Grant applications can be submitted at RegionAHEAD.com and a committee that includes regional economic development representatives, educators, healthcare professionals, a banker and a Certified Public Accountant will review the requests, the release states.
Applications will not be approved for capital funding projects or the purchase of vehicles, according to the website.
The allocations committee will meet bi-weekly beginning April 27, the website notes.
It was not immediately clear how much grant funding individual applicants may be able to receive, but Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Tennessee-Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said in the release that “the amount that we will be able to give to small businesses relies on how much consumer and other businesses are willing to give.”
Donations to the Local Business recovery Fund can also be made at RegionAHEAD.com. People who want to donate by check can mail their donation to the Local Business Recovery Fund, 603 East Market Street, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601.
