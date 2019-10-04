BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable met with Sheriff’s Office officials Friday to discuss the possibility of a private company building a new jail and leasing it back to the county.
The conversation came after months of work by Michael Brady Inc. and TreanorHL architects to develop a master plan for the county’s two jail facilities to address inmate overcrowding. The plan is slated to be presented to the County Commission for a vote this month or in November.
Preliminary designs are to renovate and expand both facilities for $84.7 million or build a 297,000-square-foot jail on a new 30-acre site for $110 million. Either option would increase the capacity from 619 to around 1,400. Currently, the total inmate population is more than 1,000.
Venable told Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell Friday that he spoke to a CoreCivic representative Thursday about the company building a jail for the county and negotiating renovations of the current facilities.
CoreCivic, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, provides cost-effective solutions — including programs and building new facilities — to reduce recidivism, address aging infrastructure and house vulnerable populations, according to the company’s website.
Because Cassidy and Carswell were open to the idea, Venable said he’ll ask CoreCivic to give a “semi-formal proposal to the right group” in the near future.
CoreCivic doesn’t manage jails after they’re built and open — they only build and maintain the infrastructure. If a proposal makes it to the County Commission and is approved, CoreCivic would build a jail then lease it back to the county and maintain the building while the Sheriff’s Office continues to operate it, Venable said.
The option hasn’t been presented to MBI and TreanorHL architects yet, but after getting the go-ahead Friday, Venable said he’ll talk to them about it.
“I just got to thinking, how great would it be to not have to replace door locks, chillers and HVAC? … I would like to see how that compares to us issuing bonds,” Venable said.
He said he thinks the architects’ final plan could be given to CoreCivic.
Venable, Cassidy, Carswell and Lynn Stewart, a county employee who is working with the architects, also talked about not building more cells onto the county’s secondary jail, called the “extension.” Cassidy said he and Carswell aren’t “so excited about the expansion of the extension.” Building on to it would “logistically” be a bad idea, Carswell said, because it would mean operating two large jails.
Since the podular buildings that could be added to the jail are pre-fabricated, Stewart said they could be stacked. The group discussed the option of adding more than 200 beds to the expansion of the main jail instead of at the extension, which would still bring the total capacity up to around 1,400, Stewart said. The buildings could also fit beside or behind the expansion.
“We are in crisis in the jail so whatever we can do to get this kick-started and get this building project started that’s the most important thing for the county — for us and for the citizens because I truly believe we’re doing all we can right now,” Carswell said.
