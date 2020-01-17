JOHNSON CITY, Tenn . — A new East Tennessee State University program will help qualified students fill the gaps between tuition costs and other financial aid sources.
School leaders announced the ETSU Promise Plus program Friday morning.
Starting this fall, ETSU Promise Plus will be available to first-time, full-time freshmen who are eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery (HOPE) Scholarship and the maximum federal Pell Grant, according to a news release. The program provides “last-dollar” assistance, meaning it will cover dollar amount of costs left over after other financial aid a student is eligible for is applied.
ETSU’s new program only covers last-dollar amounts of tuition and program services fees.
The program also offers a number of other benefits to eligible students, including:
>> Up to $6,000 in on-campus housing scholarships ($1,500 annually)
>> Participation in pre-college programs like new student orientation and early move in
>> Access to faculty and peer mentors, as well as academic tutoring services and career support
“This is much more than just a scholarship or free tuition,” ETSU President Brian Noland said in a news release. “We have spent considerable time envisioning a program that offers a range of pre-college and four-year benefits designed to support students and help them succeed in pursuing their dreams of earning a college degree.”
Students must stay continuously enrolled full-time each fall and spring term to remain eligible for the HOPE Scholarship and ETSU Promise Plus, the release states.
In order to be considered for ETSU Promise Plus, students must apply for admission to the university and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and verification process, if applicable.
More information is available at etsu.edu/promiseplus.
