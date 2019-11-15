As temperatures dropped to record lows in the teens Tuesday, a tiny kitten crawled into a vehicle’s engine bay to try to keep warm.
Near Interstate 81’s Exit 5 in Bristol, Virginia, a woman was getting into that car, a rental, when she heard a meowing noise. She popped the hood open and found a fluffy mix of gray, white and tan fur.
She wasn’t sure when the kitten had found its way into the hood or how far it traveled, but the car made some other stops around town the same day, including at a Holiday Inn and Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The woman’s sister, who lives in the area, connected with the Neonatal Kitten Rescue in Johnson City and took the cat to the nonprofit group. The kitten was a little scared when it was placed with the rescue, but organization staff said she appeared to be clean, in good shape and only had an upper respiratory infection, which caused her eyes to run.
“She’s probably the third [kitten] we’ve had in the last year that was found like that. They don’t all get as lucky as she did,” Heather Whittle, who leads the Neonatal Kitten Rescue, said Friday.
The rescue posted a picture on its Facebook page of the 6-week-old calico — which the rescue team named Chevy Nova — and asked for donations to help cover the costs of her care.
Amber Foister, the rescue’s foster and volunteer coordinator, said they weren’t sure what kind of car the kitten was found in, but they thought “Chevy” was a cute name given how she was found.
The Neonatal Kitten Rescue received its nonprofit status just last year and is fairly new, but the organization has already had a big impact, taking in a total of more than 600 cats across the Tri-Cities region, according to Whittle. In October alone, the rescue took in 65 cats, or about two a day.
The rescue developed a niche in caring for kittens up to 6 weeks old and works with shelters in Sullivan and Washington counties that may not be equipped to care for what Whittle fondly calls “bottle babies,” or young kittens that require extra attention and help with feeding.
Whittle and her team also developed a network of foster families to house the kittens until they are old enough to be spayed and neutered and placed up for adoption.
On Friday morning, Chevy Nova napped in a cage at the rescue as other kittens cuddled and climbed on large scratching posts in the center of a small room in the basement of Whittle’s house.
Chevy is in the two-week quarantine period, which all kittens go through when they arrive into the rescue’s care and is an important part of the organization’s protocols for preventing the spread of diseases between cats.
They’ve seen a number of kittens with feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious virus that can be fatal for cats and is also known as feline parvo. Cats can be vaccinated against panleukopenia, but kittens that come into shelters and the rescue are often unvaccinated.
Panleukopenia was on Whittle’s mind Friday morning because the virus killed one of the kittens, named David, the previous night. Later Friday, the rescue shared a photo of David along with a lengthy post about the disease.
The Facebook page is a primary means of communication for the rescue and attracted more than 2,600 followers, who learn about the ups and downs of caring for neonatal kittens.
Although the page is filled with cute photos and celebratory updates, it also has some somber tributes to young kittens that die due to various complications.
On Thursday, for example, the rescue posted on Facebook that it took in four other kittens — named Coco, Chanel, Mabel and Ashby — all with panleukopenia.
“Untreated panleukopenia is a certain death sentence for wee kittens. We don’t really have room (or emotional capacity) to take on FOUR more panleuk kittens, but the only thing that hurts our hearts more than the loss of a kitten is saying no when we know we are their only hope,” the rescue wrote in its post.
“Welcome, babies. You’ve been fighting hard, but you’re not fighting alone anymore. Say hello to your family of NKR supporters,” the post states.
The posts are meant to portray the reality of caring for young cats, Whittle said.
“We want them to feel very connected to us, but we also want to be honest about what rescue work really is like,” she said, as a black kitten crawled on her shoulder.
But Whittle said the rescue isn’t able to take it in every kitten due to limited space and resources — and it’s gotten a lot of calls as cold weather sets in for the area.
If someone finds an orphaned kitten in freezing weather, she recommends they take it inside and do their best to provide warmth with a heat source like a heating pad. Kittens brought into the home from outside should be quarantined from other animals and kept in an easy-to-clean area, she said. The rescue can be contacted for further information and advice on next steps.
Whittle said she also advises knocking the hood of a vehicle in case a cat crawls into the engine bay.
Ultimately, Whittle said it’s key that people spay, neuter and vaccinate their cats.
“This is a problem that we face in this area — these guys are here because somebody didn’t spay and neuter, and we have panleuk kittens in here because somebody probably didn’t spay, neuter and vaccinate,” she said. “And if we don’t share those kinds of stories, then how will we ever get that message out to people?”
As for Chevy, she is currently in foster care with Foister, the rescue’s foster and volunteer coordinator.
Foister said Friday evening that Chevy is still coming out of her shell, but she purrs a lot.
“She is still a little unsure of people, but that won’t be an issue for long,” Foister said. “I will be working on getting her more comfortable with people and making sure she gets big enough and healthy enough to find her forever home.”
