The new race dates at Bristol Motor Speedway are finally official.
Following weeks of meetings, collaboration and speculation, NASCAR announced Thursday afternoon that the Food City 500 at BMS will be held on Sunday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m., with the Cheddar’s 300 Xfinity race on May 30 at 3:30. Both events will be broadcast on FS1.
Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of BMS, offered details to reporters via a Zoom conference.
“We’re extremely happy,” Caldwell said. “To be able to hear that rumble at our track and see those cars on the high banks is going to be a lot of fun.”
One part of the BMS experience will be missing, however. No fans will be allowed inside the track or on track property.
“It’s the bittersweet part of this,” Caldwell said. “We’re excited to be able to host racing, but we’re going to miss our fans.”
Food City 500 weekend ticket-holders can receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent, or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price.
“Fans make up the backbone of what we are at BMS,” Caldwell said. “Racing without fans is never something we want to do, but these are certainly unprecedented times. We understand why the restrictions are in place and support that.”
Those health and safety restrictions were developed through a joint effort between NASCAR and BMS, and then reviewed by state and local health agencies.
The plan includes limiting overall personnel, pre-event screening, practicing social distancing on site, using personal protection equipment and sanitizing areas of the facility both before and during the event. Everyone on BMS property must undergo a health screening.
Longtime NASCAR fan James Horne, 42, was interested in Thursday’s news. He’s a regular among the army of campers that arrive up to two weeks before BMS events.
“It’s something my family and I look forward to every year,” said Horne, a businessman from Telford, Tennessee. “We will miss not being able to watch from inside the track very much, but we plan to a have a distant family gathering and watch the race on television.”
There will be no testing or qualifying before the BMS races. Team members will arrive and leave on the same day.
“We take the safety of our community and the NASCAR participants very seriously, and we will do everything in our power to make sure this event is handled in a proper and safe manner,” Caldwell said. “A tremendous amount of work went into this, and I applaud NASCAR for that.”
The Food City 500 was originally scheduled for April 5. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that race along with seven others were postponed.
On April 28, NASCAR sent its teams a tentative schedule that included a Cup race at BMS on Wednesday, June 3.
The reshuffled season will now begin Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. A total of seven races over 11 days will be held at either Darlington or Charlotte Motor Speedway before the sport heads to Bristol.
“Thankfully, we had already prepared for an event in April,” Caldwell said. “We didn’t know the exact date for our next race, but we were hopeful that it would be coming soon. We take tremendous pride in our facility, and we want to make sure that everything is top notch and looks great.”
Caldwell said the stakes will be high as NASCAR resumes it season amid a pandemic.
“To get live racing on TV and to be one of the first major sports back is huge for our sport,” Caldwell said. “This will put people back to work and give all sports fans something to look forward to and be excited about. We all need a morale boost.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee offered the following statement regarding the official BMS race date: “Tennessee is proud to welcome NASCAR back to action in a way that both protects public health and gives fans the opportunity to watch the sport they love. This pandemic has forced all industries to adapt in innovative ways, and I applaud NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway for their thoughtful approach to bring back racing in a safe way.”
According to Caldwell, NASCAR is in a unique position with regard to safety.
“Drivers and most crew members already wear helmets and gloves,” Caldwell said. “We know our races come with a great responsibility to ensure the safety of the competitors and also our local community. And that’s been the focus from NASCAR on down from the beginning of these conversations.”
The next scheduled NASCAR event at BMS is the famed Night Race on Sept. 19. For the first time, that showcase will be part of the playoff structure.
“We have our fingers crossed that we will be able to allow fans back for that event,” Caldwell said. “NASCAR will continue to take a very measured approach and announce future race dates and locations when appropriate.”
