BRISTOL, Tenn. — Air travel is just part of the job for those involved in NASCAR.
Yet, sometimes things go wrong, and the stars of the sport know it too.
“My wife right now is in the air flying her way here on a plane, and hopefully everything goes well and everything is normal on that end,” NASCAR driver Kyle Busch said. “There’s a lot of airplane flights that happen throughout the days, throughout the years, and there are a few that have issues.
“For as many flights that are successful, (there are) certainly times when there’s flights that aren’t a success. I am glad that everybody was OK.”
NASCAR drivers and fans everywhere breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday, one day after the plane that held racing icon Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, Amy, and their 1-year-old daughter, Isla, crashed at Elizabethton Municipal Airport.
Fortunately, all were safe, including the two pilots and Earnhardt’s family dog, Gus.
“First of all, I’m just glad everybody is OK,” NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick said. “I think as you put it all into perspective, and you really realize the amount of time that you spend in an airplane and all the places that you go and things that you do and the amount of time that is required to travel, it’s definitely a reminder of things that can happen.
“But just thank God everybody is OK because you look at the pictures and all the things that went on, it’s amazing that everybody is OK and, in the end, that’s the best part of that scenario.
“There’s really no good part of it other than everybody is OK.”
It was a stark reminder for many involved with NASCAR, and especially in Bristol where Alan Kulwicki was killed in a plane crash just a few miles from Bristol Motor Speedway in 1993.
Fortunately, in this case everyone walked away.
“It’s scary anytime you hear about those things or see those things,” said Busch, who first heard of the crash from his pilot. “As soon as he said (Dale Earnhardt) Jr.’s plane went down, my heart just dropped.
“My first thought was like, ‘Well, are there any survivors?’ You don’t know because you don’t know any of the details originally, and then a lot more of the details start coming out and you start hearing things, but it’s a scary situation.”
Both William Byron and Clint Bowyer were driving to Bristol when news came across on social media, including a video they both saw that showed the burning plane.
“I was in bumper-to-bumper traffic, and I was looking at Twitter,” Byron said. “Somebody had commented that a plane had went down, and I saw that it was Dale Jr.’s plane.
“Immediately, my heart kind of sank. I had just seen Dale Jr. the day before, so it was tough. You just don’t know, but that’s a huge blessing. It just helps you put things in perspective because it could have been a lot worse for sure.”
Definitely. Earnhardt was slated to take part in the NBC broadcast of tonight’s Bristol Night Race, but chose to return home after the incident.
“My phone rang literally like six or seven times while this is going on,” said Bowyer, who had to pull over to get his car serviced on the way to Bristol. “By the time I got out of the gas station and got our mess cleaned up, I realized that Dale was in trouble, and it takes your breath away.
“Those are people that are our friends, family of NASCAR, and when you see them in trouble like that, you see that video, it hits home.”
Busch, like most NASCAR drivers, takes advantage of air travel. He can certainly relate to the plane that Earnhardt and his family were in.
“I feel like Cessna and Textron Aviation — those guys do an amazing job. They actually help me manage my aircraft,” Busch said. “I have the exact same plane Dale Jr. has, a Citation Latitude, and it’s been a fantastic aircraft to get me from Point A to Point B, and it’s always been there for us, and it’s done a phenomenal job.”
While it remains to be seen what caused the accident, the show went on at Bristol on Friday night and will do the same tonight, all with gratitude that one of the sport’s greatest ambassadors and his family walked away from a hallowing crash.
“You could literally see, that’s how we travel,” said Bowyer, who was traveling to Bristol with his wife and children. “You can’t really put yourself in that situation, and it was very, very scary for all of us to be able to watch that and have to watch that.
“Thank God they got out of it. Thank God they’re all safe, but that is definitely a wake-up call for all of us. We’re pretty fortunate to be able to fly around and do the things we do, but it’s still a dangerous sport no matter where you look.
“Things like that, that are the luxuries of being able to travel like that are still dangerous things.”