MARION, Va. – The Mount Rogers Health District of the Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Carroll County, a second case in Wythe County and a third case in Washington County.
The health district said are no community contacts of concern in these cases, according to a press release.
There is no evidence of community transmission in these counties at this time.
“For any case of communicable disease, VDH does investigation and ‘contact tracing,'" said Karen Shelton, director for the Mount Rogers Health District. "We identify and notify contacts, assess their risk of exposure and provide medical guidance for isolation (if symptoms are present) or quarantine (if no symptoms are present). We also advise the community on public health measures.”
The most effective means of slowing the spread are hand and surface hygiene, including washing your hands, social distancing (six feet or more), avoiding close contact with groups (10 or more), avoiding touching your face, staying home if you’re sick and avoiding others who are sick.
Check the VDH website at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for daily updates of cases at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.