BRISTOL, Tenn. — Most Bristol, Tennessee city offices will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.
City employees will be available by phone or email again at 8 a.m. Monday though municipal buildings will remain closed to the public, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
As a result of the holiday:
» There will be no change in emergency services provided by the city police and fire department. Residents should call 9-1-1 in emergencies or 423-989-5600 to reach a police dispatcher in non-emergency situations.
» Trash collection services will continue on a regular schedule.
» Job access bus service will continue to operate on a regular schedule, but transit buses and para-transit buses will not run Friday. These buses will resume their normal schedule Monday.
» City parks will remain open during the holiday.
Community members may submit a request for service during the holiday by completing an online form available on the city website at www.bristoltn.org.
For additional information, contact the Department of Community Relations at 423-764-4171.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.