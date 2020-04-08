BRISTOL, Tenn. — Most Bristol, Tennessee city offices will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.

City employees will be available by phone or email again at 8 a.m. Monday though municipal buildings will remain closed to the public, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

As a result of the holiday:

» There will be no change in emergency services provided by the city police and fire department. Residents should call 9-1-1 in emergencies or 423-989-5600 to reach a police dispatcher in non-emergency situations.

» Trash collection services will continue on a regular schedule.

» Job access bus service will continue to operate on a regular schedule, but transit buses and para-transit buses will not run Friday. These buses will resume their normal schedule Monday.

» City parks will remain open during the holiday.

Community members may submit a request for service during the holiday by completing an online form available on the city website at www.bristoltn.org.

For additional information, contact the Department of Community Relations at 423-764-4171.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments