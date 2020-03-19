BRISTOL, Tenn. — More than 20 retailers and The Pinnacle 12 movie theaters at The Pinnacle in Bristol are temporarily closing during the current COVID-19 crisis, though others will remain open, according to a news release issued Thursday on behalf of The Pinnacle.
Though the stores that are temporarily closed represent less than half the retail, entertainment and dining businesses at the huge development off Exit 74, there was very little customer traffic Thursday. The diners eating outside on the warm sunny afternoon could be counted on one hand, and many store and restaurant employees and managers stood around at the front of their shops.
In the news release, Steve Johnson, The Pinnacle’s developer, said Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have not been as severely impacted by the pandemic as other parts of the country, but some major retailers made a corporate decision to temporarily close all their stores.
Many of the signs in front of the stores that are closed state that they will not reopen until March 31 or later, and many that are open have reduced hours.
Currently, all restaurants will remain open, some with drive-thru or curbside pickup only. Bass Pro Shop, Best Buy and CarMax will also remain open at this time.
“Our hearts go out to employees who are temporarily impacted by the closings,” Johnson said.
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend said it is disheartening to see businesses close, but those decisions must be made to protect public health.
“We know that COVID-19 means a devastating hit for the businesses and for the individuals and families who get their livelihoods from those jobs,” Feierabend said. “But it is the right decision.”
