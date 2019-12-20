KINGSPORT, Tenn. — More specifics about a $2.4 billion proposal to address the opioid crisis in East Tennessee were disclosed Friday in a cache of documents released ahead of next year’s “Sullivan Baby Doe” trial.
The case involves a lawsuit filed against opioid manufacturers and distributors by district attorneys general representing nine counties. The DAGs — including Barry Staubus of Sullivan County — allege that the companies contributed to the “opioid epidemic” that has gripped the region.
The DAGs retained the services of C. Scott Hemphill, an economist and New York University law professor, to offer an opinion on the damages recoverable to local governments through the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act.
Hemphill’s report, publicly released Friday, was filed in Sullivan County circuit court and includes cost calculations for various treatment, rehabilitation and support services that could be implemented in the nine counties involved in the suit over 15 years.
The highlights include medication assisted treatment (MAT) for people with opioid-use disorder. MAT involves outpatient clinical and counseling services, as well as medication. Hemphill’s estimated cost for MAT services is the largest part of the proposal, totaling nearly $1.3 billion.
Other treatment services would include $204.9 million for inpatient treatment without medication for people with opioid-use disorder, $104 million for outpatient treatment without medication and $455.4 million for the cost of housing in support of residential treatment, according to the report. The total cost of care coordination and outreach would be $84.6 million.
The report also describes programs aimed at other aspects of the opioid crisis, including $97.9 million for providing treatment services for inmates in county jails, $31.1 million for drug courts, $2.9 million for a home visitation program by nurses to families raising infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome and $177.8 million for police-related resources.
“Law-abiding citizens should not have to bear the cost of cleaning up this opioid catastrophe,” Staubus said in a news release this week about the documents, which DAGs pushed to have released. “Our plan will bring much-needed relief to the first responders, teachers, healthcare workers, grandparents, parents and others who are working to address this crisis in our communities.”
A four-week trial is scheduled to begin May 18.
When the Baby Doe lawsuit was originally filed in 2017, it listed prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and related companies as defendants, along with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals and Endo Health Solutions. Purdue has since declared bankruptcy as part of a nationwide attempt to settle thousands of suits that followed Baby Doe’s lead, the release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.