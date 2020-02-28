BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities conducted a search at a mobile home off Sugar Hollow Road near Boone Lake today as part of an ongoing investigation into the missing Blountville toddler’s disappearance.
Officials cleared from the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m.
The search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell started last week when she was officially reported as missing to authorities, although she was reportedly last seen in December.
It was not immediately clear what authorities were searching for at the home off Sugar Hollow Road.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately return an inquiry from the Bristol Herald Courier.
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman confirmed a search warrant was being executed in Sullivan County, but didn’t provide any other details.
“I can confirm that TBI agents and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are at a location in Blountville, executing a search warrant as part of an active and ongoing investigation,” TBI Spokeswoman Leslie Earhart wrote in an email.
