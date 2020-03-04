BRISTOL, Tenn. — Missing Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother told a Bristol judge Wednesday she is having trouble finding a lawyer because of the “stigma” surrounding her case.
Angela Boswell, 42, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, appeared Wednesday in Bristol General Sessions Court, where a judge instructed Boswell to retain an attorney and rejected a proposed bond reduction for McCloud.
Judge Klyne Lauderback also set March 24 as the next court date for the two defendants, who each face a charge of theft over $2,500 and were arrested in North Carolina last month, when authorities say they were found with a vehicle sought in connection with the Amber Alert for Evelyn.
The 2007 BMW had been reported stolen by the owner. According to authorities, Boswell’s daughter, Megan Boswell, — who is the mother of the 15-month-old missing toddler — was purchasing the vehicle for Angela Boswell, but no money was ever paid for the car.
Evelyn Mae Boswell was officially reported missing to authorities last month, even though the child hasn’t been seen since December. Neither Angela Boswell nor McCloud have been charged in Evelyn’s disappearance.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Lauderback asked Angela Boswell if she had a lawyer. Boswell, who did not have a lawyer to represent her Wednesday, was released from the Sullivan County jail last Friday after making $8,000 bail.
“I can’t find an attorney that will take the case,” Boswell told the judge, citing the controversy around the case, which has attracted much national attention.
Boswell said she called several attorneys and had not heard back from any of them. She added that she’s now looking for out-of-town lawyers in places like Knoxville.
Lauderback asked when she planned to have an attorney.
“I’m working on that. I’m Googling, trying to find lawyers,” Boswell said.
She also questioned whether there are grounds to bring a criminal case charging her with car theft, saying it is a “civil matter.”
Boswell briefly left the courtroom after her portion of the proceedings, but came back in to observe McCloud’s appearance.
Ricky Curtis, a court-appointed attorney, represented McCloud, who was incarcerated in the Sullivan County jail since the couple was extradited from North Carolina. He appeared Wednesday in a gray jail jumpsuit but was released from jail later in the day.
In court, Curtis asked that the court reduce McCloud’s bond to $5,000, but Lauderback denied the request. McCloud later made bail.
The next court date for both defendants was set for March 24 at 9 a.m.
After the hearing, Boswell reiterated that she continues to search for an attorney, but she had no other comment.
Wednesday’s proceedings came two days after Megan Boswell appeared in Bristol General Sessions Court in relation to a charge of filing a false report to authorities. She was arrested last week after Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said she repeatedly made conflicting statements that “impeded” and “delayed” efforts of detectives looking for the toddler.
She is being held at the Sullivan County jail on $25,000 bail and Lauderback rejected a request that would have reduced her bond to $10,000.
Anyone with information about Evelyn Boswell asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.