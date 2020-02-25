BRISTOL, Tenn. - The grandmother of a missing Blountville toddler appeared via video from the Sullivan County Jail before a judge this morning and was granted a $5,000 bond on a theft charge, according to clerks at Bristol General Sessions Court.
But it seems unlikely that Angela Boswell, 42, will be able to bond out today, said Captain Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
“At this time she is still incarcerated. It appears that a bond revocation was served this morning on a prior bond that she had; therefore, she will not be bonding out today,” Seabolt wrote in an email.
Boswell faces a charge of theft over $2,500 in Bristol General Sessions Court, but she also has a violation of probation warrant out of Kingsport, the SCSO has previously said.
Her next court date in Bristol General Sessions Court was set for March 4 and she will be required to wear an ankle monitor if she is released on bond, the clerks said.
Boswell was transported to the Sullivan County Jail on Monday evening.
Boswell and her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, were charged Friday in Wilkes County, North Carolina, with possessing a stolen vehicle that authorities sought in connection to the Amber Alert issued for 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell. The baby hasn’t been seen since December and wasn’t reported missing to police until last week.
McCloud was not transferred to Sullivan County on Monday.
Both members of the couple appeared in Wilkes County General District Court Monday morning and waived their right to challenge extradition.
Neither Boswell nor McCloud have been charged in connection to the child’s disappearance, but authorities previously said they wanted to question occupants of a gray 2007 BMW for information about the missing toddler’s whereabouts.
The car was reported missing on Feb. 20 by a woman named Melissa Wood, who claimed that Boswell stole her vehicle, according to an affidavit filed in general sessions court.
The car was estimated to be worth $4,500 and Wood was selling the car to Megan Boswell, the affidavit states. Megan Boswell is the Evelyn’s mother and the daughter of Angela Boswell.
However, no agreement of purchase was made and Wood did not receive money for the car, the affidavit states. Wood was unable to contact Angela Boswell and the vehicle was not returned, according to the document.
The BMW was later stopped on Feb. 21 on North Lomax Road in Traphill, North Carolina. McCloud was driving the car and Angela Boswell was the only reported passenger.
Both McCloud and Angela Boswell face charges of theft over $2,500 and were taken to the Wilkes County jail on Friday, according to a previous release from the SCSO.
