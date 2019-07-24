Authorities located four missing hikers near the Devil's Bathtub area of Scott County following a search Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Blackmore Volunteer Fire Department.
"All hikers have been found and are OK," the department said just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Virginia State Police Medflight was involved with locating hikers on the trail, the department said.
When the department announced the search and rescue effort was underway, it said the hikers had last been heard from Tuesday.
Duffield Fire and Rescue and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were also involved with the search, the Facebook post said.
This is a developing story.