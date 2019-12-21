MARION, Va. - A missing Bristol, Virginia man has been located in Marion. 

Marion police found Roger Lee Hutton, 72, safe and sound on Saturday, according to Sgt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Hutton was located a day after Bristol authorities issued a press release about Hutton's disappearance. 

Hutton walked away from his residence on Solar Street around lunchtime Thursday and did not return, according to the press release from the BVPD. 

Authorities indicated that he may have been trying to travel to Marion where he previously lived. 

tdodson@bristolnews.com

