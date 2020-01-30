BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia Lottery officials say someone bought a winning $1 million ticket at the Kroger in Bristol, Virginia.
The winning numbers for this past Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were 9-12-15-31-60 and the Powerball number was 2. The ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number, according to a news release.
The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize, the release states.
The Virginia Lottery advises whoever has the winning ticket to sign the back of it to establish ownership. The prize can be claimed by contacting the lottery.
