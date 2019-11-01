A $3 million class-action federal lawsuit has been filed against Sullivan County, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell, former corrections officer Christopher Sabo and other unnamed Sheriff’s Office employees over the assault of an inmate last year.
Sabo was charged with assaulting Travis Bellew on Oct. 29, 2018. A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Greeneville earlier this week claims Sabo “without warning or provocation” violently knocked Bellew to the floor and into a closet, out of camera view. During the altercation, Bellew hit his head on a mop bucket and Sabo beat him “about the head and body with his closed fists,” according to the suit.
Sabo pleaded guilty to the assault charge, according to the lawsuit. Online court records indicate he was placed on pretrial diversion.
Sabo’s conduct was largely due to the “violent culture created by decrepit jail conditions,” the suit states. Overcrowded conditions, understaffing, untrained officers, the absence of an inmate classification system to separate violent and nonviolent inmates as well as a poorly designed and unsafe jail are listed as issues that “cause corrections officers to unreasonably react violently to inmates, even when presented with no real threat,” the suit states.
All the men and women who have been incarcerated in the jail since 2014, those currently incarcerated and those who will be in the future are at “substantial risk of serious harm” and are listed as plaintiffs in the suit.
The suit accuses Sabo of violating Bellew’s civil rights by using excessive force, assault and battery and violating Tennessee’s Governmental Tort Liability Act by causing false imprisonment through restraining Bellew. Sabo will be back in Bristol General Sessions Court for a status hearing in January.
All of the defendants are being accused of violating federal civil rights laws by failing to protect Bellew while he was in custody, violating Tennessee’s Governmental Tort Liability Act by not providing a safe environment for him and for outrageous conduct and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Sullivan County is being sued for failing to train and supervise officers, for unsafe jail conditions and false imprisonment.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said he was advised to decline comment on the lawsuit by County Attorney Dan Street.
The suit requests a jury trial, a declaration that the county is violating federal and state law and an injunction compelling it to provide inmates with protection from violence by corrections officers and other inmates.
The suit’s request for injunctive relief would have a greater effect on the county than the $3 million being sought, Street said.
“The court would have the power to order certain things; for us to take certain action,” he said. “Other than that, it’s just monetary damages and attorney fees should they win.”
