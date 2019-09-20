A 5K event in Chilhowie on Saturday morning will celebrate the lives of two men in the community who passed away over the last year.
The “Men Behind The Smiles Legacy 5K” is set to start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Chilhowie High School. The race honors Will Walker and Lucas Dowell — two men who “were both known for their smiles,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
Walker died in a farming accident last September and Dowell was a Virginia State Police trooper killed in the line of duty in February when he was fatally shot while executing a search warrant.
Funds raised from the 5K benefit Operation Smile, a Virginia-based charity that provides free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries to children and young adults in developing countries.
Same day registration is available for $25 and starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the ticket booth at Chilhowie High School, according to a post on the event’s Facebook page. Parking is also available at the high school.
