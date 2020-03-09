BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - A Sullivan County judge raised Megan Boswell’s bond from $25,000 to $150,000 at a hearing this morning, according to District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Judge Jim Goodwin raised the bond after testimony stated Boswell has ties outside of the community, including Texas.
The hearing came just a couple days after authorities found what they believe to be the remains of Megan’s 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn Boswell.
Evelyn was the subject of an Amber Alert issued last month after she was officially reported to authorities as missing, although she was reportedly last seen in December.
Megan faces a charge of filing a false report to authorities and has been in the Sullivan County Jail since her arrest on Feb. 25.
Authorities say Megan Boswell provided false information to officials, which impeded the investigation into the toddler’s disappearance.
