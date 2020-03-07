An attorney for Megan Boswell, the mother of Evelyn Boswell, said Saturday that his client was upset at the news that remains had been discovered at a relative's residence.
Kingsport attorney C. Brad Sproles attended Friday night’s press conference at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office where officials said remains had been found on a property in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road.
He was appointed by the court recently to represent Megan Boswell on a false reporting charge.
After the press conference, Sproles said he went to the jail to inform his client about the discovery. She was upset by the news, he said. He declined to further describe the mother’s reaction.
“No matter how you are connected to this case, it’s a tragedy,” said Sproles, when asked about his reaction to the news.
Sproles said he does not believe his client has spoken with investigators since news broke because he has asked to be present when she is interviewed.
Members of the community gather to pray Saturday night at the site of a vigil for toddler Evelyn Boswell. Remains found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County are thought to be those of the missing girl.
A makeshift memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
Investigators work late Friday night into Saturday morning after remains believed to be those of missing toddle Evelyn Boswell were found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy reads a statement late Friday night concerning the remains found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County believed to be those of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell.
TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart speaks late Friday night concerning the remains found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County believed to be those of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell.
Investigators work late Friday night into Saturday morning after remains believed to be those of missing toddle Evelyn Boswell were found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County.
Barry Staubus. District Attorney General of Sullivan County, speaks late Friday night concerning the remains found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County believed to be those of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy reads a statement late Friday night concerning the remains found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County believed to be those of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell.
Investigators work late Friday night into Saturday morning after remains believed to be those of missing toddle Evelyn Boswell were found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County.
Investigators work late Friday night into Saturday morning after remains believed to be those of missing toddle Evelyn Boswell were found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County.
Investigators work late Friday night into Saturday morning after remains believed to be those of missing toddle Evelyn Boswell were found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County.
A makeshift memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
A makeshift memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
A ever growing memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
A ever growing memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
A ever growing memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
A ever growing memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
A candle flickers in the breeze at the ever growing memorial that has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
A ever growing memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
A ever growing memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
A ever growing memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
Investigators work late Friday night into Saturday morning after remains believed to be those of missing toddle Evelyn Boswell were found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County.
Residence pray at the mermorial set up for Evelyn Boswell in Sullivan County.
A resident places a teddy bear at the ever growing memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
An ever growing memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
Candles burn Saturday nigth at a memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.
Members of the community gather to pray Saturday night at the site of a vigil for toddler Evelyn Boswell. Remains found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County are thought to be those of the missing girl.
Members of the community gather to pray Saturday night at the site of a vigil for toddler Evelyn Boswell. Remains found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County are thought to be those of the missing girl.
