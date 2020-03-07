Evelyn Boswell

A ever growing memorial has been setup in Sullivan County across from the property where remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell were found on Friday.

An attorney for Megan Boswell, the mother of Evelyn Boswell, said Saturday that his client was upset at the news that remains had been discovered at a relative's residence.

Kingsport attorney C. Brad Sproles attended Friday night’s press conference at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office where officials said remains had been found on a property in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road.

He was appointed by the court recently to represent Megan Boswell on a false reporting charge.

After the press conference, Sproles said he went to the jail to inform his client about the discovery. She was upset by the news, he said. He declined to further describe the mother’s reaction.

“No matter how you are connected to this case, it’s a tragedy,” said Sproles, when asked about his reaction to the news.

Sproles said he does not believe his client has spoken with investigators since news broke because he has asked to be present when she is interviewed.

 

