BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia school officials will host two community meetings next week to get feedback on plans to shift students in two city neighborhoods to other elementary schools.
Next month, the School Board is expected to consider a plan to realign attendance zones — potentially impacting up to 64 students — to better accommodate new social distancing guidelines imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools closed since March are expected to reopen Aug. 20 with a number of changes designed to reduce potential for spreading the virus.
Meetings are scheduled Monday at 6 p.m. at Virginia Middle School and Wednesday at noon at the Eastridge Apartments complex.
School Board members offered mixed reactions upon hearing the plan during Monday’s meeting.
“Our board is not clear about the decision they will make about this and would like more information,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Wednesday. “Part of the information they want is what the families this could potentially impact, how they feel about the potential rezoning.”
School officials plan to review details of the recommendation, receive input, answer questions and share that feedback with board members.
“We have some overcrowded classrooms at Stonewall Jackson Elementary and Van Pelt Elementary. We have more capacity at Washington-Lee and Highland View,” Perrigan told the board. “Based on the social distancing requirements that we currently face to implement, those overcrowded classrooms of 24 children in a kindergarten class at one school versus 13 or 14 kindergarten students in another class at another school will make that social distancing a challenge.”
Under the plan, 36 students who attend Stonewall Jackson and live in an area bounded by Euclid, Commonwealth and Piedmont avenues would move to Washington-Lee Elementary. The proposed section includes Fairmount and Highland avenues, Sycamore, Cumberland, Highland and Sullins streets.
The other proposal contains two options. It could include shifting all 28 students living in the greater Eastridge area from Van Pelt Elementary to Highland View Elementary or just moving 14 students who live in Eastridge Apartments.
“We’ve got to make sure that what we’re doing is going to benefit these families that we’re uprooting and moving them from one school to another,” board member Tyrone Foster said. “It’s tough and I understand we’ve got to do it because of the COVID, but let’s make sure we’re doing it the right way.”
Foster asked if the rezoning would be solely because of social distancing.
“The timing is because of COVID and social distancing; absolutely, positively,” Perrigan said. “However, I think this board has recognized we have inequity for our teachers. If you’re a teacher at Van Pelt with 24 kindergarteners and you’re a teacher at Highland View with 13 kindergarteners and you’re paid the same amount of money at one school, but you don’t have as many students to serve as the other.”
Board member Randy Alvis expressed concern about how the changes might impact younger children, especially since they haven’t been in any classroom since March.
Board member Frank Goodpasture III said he appreciates the effort.
“First, to open the schools you have to have the social distancing guidelines to meet as best we can,” Goodpasture said. “Also, in both cases, you’re moving people into a school that is closer than where they were before. From that standpoint, it’s a shorter bus ride. I think that makes sense, too.”
Longtime board member Randy White called the board’s last rezoning a “horror story” and the “most controversial thing in my years on the School Board,” during his remarks.
“I’m not going to go through another one of those. Y’all can decide if you want to,” White said.
The division’s most recent rezoning occurred in 2014 and involved shifting more than 200 students among the four elementary schools, primarily to relieve overcrowding at Washington-Lee. Plans were approved that April, but school officials were still attempting to notify families of the changes in mid-July. Public reaction was generally negative.
At that time, officials called those changes “temporary” because they hoped to close the three oldest schools and build a new one, but that plan remains on hold.
Class size estimates for the new proposal were based on attendance when schools were closed in March, so the actual numbers in August could vary, Perrigan said, adding that class sizes have historically been smaller at Highland View and Washington-Lee while Van Pelt is traditionally “bursting at the seams.”
Besides planning to have schools open with all students present, the division also intends to offer online learning options.
“We have no idea how many of these families will take advantage of remote learning and how many will return in person,” Perrigan said.
