A four-day blood drive kicks off in the Tri-Cities on Thursday in response to a national blood supply shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Marsh Regional Blood Center will hold drives between Thursday and Sunday to replenish blood supplies and honor World Blood Donor Day, according to a news release.
“Our communities and nation are still reeling from the effects of COVID-19, and that includes our blood supplies,” Don Campbell, director of Marsh Regional, said in the release.
“But the same selflessness and mindfulness that helped protect our friends, families and neighbors from COVID-19 will come through once again, with members of our communities stepping up to donate blood and save lives – and that’s what we’re celebrating with World Blood Donor Day.”
The drive is scheduled for the following locations and times:
- Thursday: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport collection centers
- Friday: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport collection centers
- Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Kingsport collection center
- Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Kingsport collection center
The centers are located at 1996 W. State St. in Bristol, Tennessee, 2428 Knob Creek Road in Johnson City and 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300 in Kingsport.
Marsh Regional is implementing a number of procedures to protect donors and staff during the pandemic. These include a requirement for people to schedule an appointment before giving blood at a collection center, the release states.
Donors are also asked to wear face coverings and measures are in place to prevent people who may not be feeling well or who have a fever away from the donation area, according to the release.
Donors need to be at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.