The Marsh Regional Blood Center will hold a series of blood drives through the rest of the month, according to a news release.
The donation events throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia come amid a national blood supply shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marsh has implemented physical distancing, sanitization and other measures to limit possible exposure to the virus, the release states.
Steps are also being taken to prevent people who are not feeling well from reaching donation areas, according to the release.
All donors are required to wear a face covering.
Community blood drives are scheduled for the following locations:
Monday, June 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Bristol, Tennessee
Please call 423-990-0004 for an appointment
Monday, June 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Vansant Baptist Church, Vansant, Virginia
Tuesday, June 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Bill Lawson – State Farm Insurance, Kingsport
Wednesday, June 17, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.
Universal Fibers, Bristol, Virginia
Wednesday, June 17, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Home Pride, Bristol, Virginia
Please call 423-990-0004 for an appointment.
Thursday, June 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton
Friday, June 19, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Strongwell, Bristol, Virginia
Call 423-990-0004 for an appointment.
Friday, June 19, 1:30-6:30 p.m.
Serco, Clintwood, Virginia
Monday, June 22, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Norton Community Hospital, Norton, Virginia
Wednesday, June 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Virginia
Mobile unit will be parked in front of the hospital. Call 423-990-0004 for an appointment.
Wednesday, June 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tazewell Community Hospital, Tazewell, Virginia
Thursday, June 25, 12-6 p.m.
Food City, Pennington Gap, Virginia
Thursday, June 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, Kingsport
Friday, June 26, 12:30-5:30 p.m.
Sandy Ridge Fire Department, Coeburn, Virginia
Friday, June 26, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Honda Kingsport, Kingsport
Friday, June 26 1-4 p.m.
Toyota of Kingsport, Kingsport, Tennessee
Saturday, June 27, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Black Wolf Harley Davidson, Bristol, Virginia
Sunday, June 28, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Boones Creek Christian Church, Gray
Monday, June 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
VFP Concrete Shelter Division, Duffield, Virginia
Tuesday, June 30, 1-6 p.m.
Addilyn Memorial United Methodist Church, Bristol, Tennessee
Tuesday, June 30, 12-6 p.m.
Greeneville Community Hospital East, Greeneville
Mobile unit will be parked in front of the hospital
Marsh requires donors to be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health.
Those with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate, according to the release.
