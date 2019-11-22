BRISTOL, Tenn. — Marty Stuart’s coal black bus idled in the shadow of the Bristol sign in downtown Bristol on Friday afternoon.
The country music star, who is riding the Santa Train today, arrived a day early to honor one of his musical forefathers.
Stuart accompanied officials from Bristol and the state of Mississippi to unveil The Jimmie Rodgers Bristol Sessions Mississippi Country Music Trail marker at the corner of State Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It stands alongside a similar monument that honors the 1927 Bristol Sessions.
“Music brings people together,” said Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music. “That we share this connection with Mississippi is very special.”
Folks applauded as Stuart stepped from his bus and greeted fans. Accompanied by two members of his band, the Fabulous Superlatives, the silver-haired member of the Grand Ole Opry posed for photos and signed several autographs as he made way to his seat near the marker.
“Marty’s the bridge between old and new country music,” said Edd Hill, a longtime member of the board of directors of the Birthplace of Country Music. “He’s the bridge between Mississippi and Bristol.”
Stuart, a native of Philadelphia, Mississippi, spoke of his love of country music in general and Bristol in particular.
“This is ground zero for country music,” he said. “I come back to this town for inspiration. I come to this town for enlightenment.”
Founded in 2010, the Mississippi Country Music Trail documents a variety of native Mississippi musicians whose contributions to country music bear remarkable significance. Most of its markers stand in Mississippi. Honorees include Charley Pride, Tammy Wynette, Elvis Presley and Marty Stuart.
Its latest installment not only recognizes Rodgers, it honors the Bristol Sessions.
“Bristol is not only where Mississippi son Jimmie Rodgers was discovered, but also country music itself, earning Rodgers the title of ‘Father of Country Music,’” said Craig Ray, Visit Mississippi director and chairman of the Mississippi Country Music Trail Commission. “It is an honor to plant this Mississippi Country Music Trail marker in what many consider country music’s holy ground.”
The marker connects Bristol and the Birthplace of Country Music with Rodgers’ hometown of Meridian, Mississippi, and the Mississippi Country Music Trail. It’s a natural fit, Stuart said.
“When you’re an island, you’re nothing, but when you’re neighbors, it’s everything,” Stuart said. “I love the fact that Mississippi and Tennessee are now officially neighbors at this site, because this is one of the most important sites in the history of American music. Unparalleled.”
Attendees, including passersby as well as a variety of local officials, snapped photos of the marker as Ross and Stuart unveiled it to the public. Rodgers’ bright red monument numbers as the 33rd on the Mississippi Country Music Trail.
“I’m so happy to have this historical marker in downtown Bristol,” said Maggie Elliott, executive director of Believe in Bristol. “It’s beautiful!”
Rodgers made music history on the afternoon of Aug. 4, 1927. In a building that formerly housed the Taylor-Christian Hat Company in the 400 block of State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, Rodgers recorded two songs, “The Soldier’s Sweetheart” and “Sleep, Baby, Sleep.”
His marker stands within steps of where he recorded in 1927. It reads, in part: “Ralph Peer came to Bristol in search of large personalities who would make a strong impression on Victor’s new higher fidelity recordings, and discovered one of country music’s strongest in “Blue Yodeler” Jimmie Rodgers.”
Peer, of New York’s Victor Talking Machine Company, produced Rodgers’ first records. They became part of what’s now known as the 1927 Bristol Sessions. Mostly as a result of recordings made by Rodgers and The Carter Family, Johnny Cash said the sessions were the single most important event in country music history.
“It’s great to make this music connection with Bristol and Mississippi through Jimmie Rodgers,” said Bill Hartley, a member of Bristol Virginia City Council. “Today’s a good day for Bristol.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.