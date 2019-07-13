Marion site has only state mental health graveyard in far SW Virginia

MARION, Va. — Fourteen-year-old Posey Reynolds is the youngest person buried in the hallow grounds of the Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion.
The girl’s remains rest among 1,209 people buried at the institute’s cemetery, which is a short distance off Interstate 81 on a hill above Smyth County’s seat.
Not much is known about Posey — except for her young age — according to Cynthia McClaskey, the institute’s director.
Posey’s grave is marked by a simple stone, one of just a few in the historic cemetery.
McClaskey said Posey was 12 years old when she was admitted to the institute on April 13, 1897. She was originally from Patrick County, Virginia.
The girl died on Nov. 30, 1899.
She’s buried in the Forget Me Not Cemetery, the only state mental health graveyard in far Southwest Virginia. Other cemeteries can be found at the Central, Eastern and Western state hospitals.
While the cemetery has existed for 125 years, it was moved to its present location on a high knoll in the early 1960s due to the construction of I-81. Officials said great care was taken throughout the process to ensure that the remains of the interred were carefully placed and their location in the new cemetery accurately recorded.
“People think because that says the Forget Me Not Cemetery that we don’t know who is where,” McClaskey said as she toured the graveyard recently. “They are forget-me-nots because of the stigma, and this is usually a wholly forgotten population from society and sometimes their families, too. So we find some comfort that they are known.”
Despite the existence of only a very few gravestones, all 1,209 buried at the cemetery are known, McClaskey said. A grid and index is used by staff to locate the graves of every individual buried there. It starts at row A and goes all the way up to row HH.
Shaun May, the building and grounds director at the institute, said someone checks on the cemetery at least once a week to maintain the property.
The grounds were renovated in 2005 by the Nursing Week Planning Committee, which arranged the installation of a concrete walkway and seating area around the memorial obelisk, as well as the placement of concrete benches and flower bulbs, according to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which operates the facility.
Improvements continued in 2012 with the addition of a pergola, additional seating and the planting of low-maintenance trees and landscape perennials.
The cemetery features the remains of residents from more than 80 cities and counties, according to the department. Most are from Virginia, but a few are from surrounding states.
The highest county represented had only 9 percent of the cemetery population, the department states. The remainder averaged 6 percent or less.
Despite the hospital’s location, Smyth County’s population representation in the cemetery is only 4 percent of the total.
The remains of veterans from a number of wars, including the Civil War, are also present at the cemetery.
James A. Porterfield, who died in 1893, is buried there. He was one of 13 or 14 children, according to the Monroe Watchman of West Virginia. Porterfield served in the Virginia militia of the Confederate Army.
All of the people buried in the cemetery were patients of the Mental Health Institute, and while historically it has been said that “they were those whose families either did not want the remains or could not afford a burial,” other factors contributed to the patients remaining at the cemetery after their deaths.
The institute, which today has a capacity of 179 patients, opened in 1887. At the time, transportation was limited in Southwest Virginia.
More than 80 percent of the burials in the cemetery took place before 1949.
May noted that in the early days of the institute, families often traveled by horseback or wagon across rivers and high mountain ranges to obtain treatment for a family member or relative. If treatments were unsuccessful, it’s unlikely that the family would have received notification until well after a burial had taken place.
“When someone dies now we often know who the family is or are in contact with them, and they’re with their loved one when they die,” McClaskey said. “So the family will often make arrangements with the local funeral home to get the body transported back to the county of origin.”
The last person buried at the institute died in 1996.
“His family was gone, dispersed, had not been in contact with him for years, we arranged for him to be buried here,” said McClaskey, who recalled attending the unidentified man’s funeral ceremony.
A staff chaplain conducted the ceremony.
“[The deceased individual] died without having had contact with family in a long time,” McClaskey said. “Maybe they had illnesses, maybe there weren’t very many of them, and they just weren’t able to be of any support to him. His hospital family came.”
McClaskey said about 20 staff members participated in the service to honor the man’s life.
“He loved to fish when he was well,” McClaskey recalled. “We would take the patients on fishing trips, mostly to Rural Retreat Lake. It was one of the ways we remembered him, his love of fishing.”
The Marion hospital has a geriatric unit, and McClaskey noted that many patients have concurring medical disorders, resulting in deaths at the facility.
“They get cancer just like everybody else,” she said.
McClaskey said people don’t go to the Marion facility to live like they once did. There used to be 1,600 beds at the Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute.
Now, she said the facility has about 900 admissions a year and 900 discharges.
“But we still have some long-term patients and geriatric patients,” McClaskey said. “Because of their illness, their medical complications, it’s not easy to find a place for that person.”
Only 63 beds are available at the Marion facility for patients staying for long periods, primarily due to having more options available in Virginia.
In 2014, Virginia law changed, requiring the facility to house mental health patients as a last resort. When someone is in need of care, the local community services board looks for a facility to place the person. They often look for beds across the state. But if none are available, the person is taken to the nearest state hospital, including Southwest Virginia.
The 2014 law has increased capacity at each of the state’s mental health hospitals. McClaskey said the Marion facility has been at around 95 percent capacity.
Deaths do occur, but are rare, as most patients are only temporary residents.
The Disability Law Center of Virginia reports that 59 people died during Fiscal Year 2018 at state-operated mental health hospitals, including Southwest Virginia. The organization said there has been an increase in deaths at state facilities in recent years.
“When someone seems like they’re going to be with us for a while and seems like they’re not going to recover from whatever illness they have, we work with the family, assuming they have loved ones that they’re still in touch with, we’ll develop a burial plan,” McClaskey said.
Virginia code states that anyone who dies in a state psychiatric hospital must be seen by a medical examiner, who decides whether to conduct an autopsy.
“The local funeral home will then identify a site and decide whether to cremate,” McClaskey said.
At any given time, McClaskey said about 12 people have no known family members and are receiving treatment based on a court order.
If someone doesn’t have family and dies at the hospital, the facility works with the town of Marion to identify a plot in the town’s cemetery for indigent people. Local funeral homes, such as Bradley’s, will donate the cost of their services, or at most charge about $500.
Town Manager Bill Rush said indigent bodies are buried at Round Hill Cemetery in Marion.
“The town of Marion does not have a budget for this because it is infrequent,” Rush said.
Last year, the town buried two people for a combined $1,050.
The Mental Health Institute often receives calls and emails from citizens seeking information about the cemetery.
“Most of them have a name that they’re pretty confident that they’re here,” said May, who often escorts visitors to the cemetery. “We’ll go through and verify that through our records. We’ll get them here. A lot of people are fascinated with the cemetery.”
Sometimes, people are researching genealogy or want to install a marker for a loved one. In the case of Reynolds and Porterfield, a local monument company donated materials.
“It might be family lore that someone died during their hospitalization, so they will contact us,” McClaskey said.
Visitors are welcome, but advance notice is required due to the cemetery’s location adjacent to the Virginia Department of Correction’s prison.
To reach the cemetery, May noted that the Department of Corrections must be notified. The institute transports visitors through the prison facility to reach the cemetery.
Some days, visitors see cattle grazing around the cemetery. May noted that the cattle belong to the prison.
Visitors enter the cemetery through a pergola and paved sidewalk. A large obelisk, with an inscription reading “The Forget-me-nots of Heaven known only to God,” rises above the cemetery.