A Southwest Virginia man convicted of placing a bomb at Bristol Compressors more than two decades ago will get out of prison 27 years early thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Ricky Lee Vance, 56, previously of Cleveland, Virginia, is expected to be released from the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Dec. 13. Federal authorities are now notifying former Bristol Compressors employees and others of Vance’s release.
On Sept. 12, 1994, Vance was convicted by a jury of using a destructive device in relation to a crime of violence, attempted destruction by explosive, possession of unregistered destructive device and receipt or transfer of stolen explosives. The first count, featuring the phrase “crime of violence,” which the Supreme Court recently determined was unconstitutional, carried a mandatory 30-year sentence while the three additional counts carried up to 10 years each.
In 1995, Vance was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Authorities said Vance placed a bomb, using stolen materials from the Cumberland Plateau Planning District’s office in Lebanon, at Bristol Compressors. Vance was attempting to harm his estranged wife and her boyfriend, authorities said, but the bomb failed to explode due to loose wires.
Following his conviction, Vance filed a direct appeal with the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, which affirmed the jury’s findings.
Ultimately, on Sept. 17, Chief U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski, citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, decided to vacate Vance’s first count. The Supreme Court determined in United States v. Davis that a “crime of violence” is unconstitutionally vague and that “a vague law is no law at all.”
As a result, Vance’s 30-year sentence on the first count has been vacated, according to a notice filed by the U.S. attorney’s office. Vance has served more than 25 years, and with the good time credit, he is expected to be released in December, the notice states.
With Vance’s pending release from prison, the U.S. attorney’s office is actively notifying people connected with the case, which may include more than 1,400 people, according to spokesman Brian McGinn.
Due to the large number of possible “crime victims,” Urbanski is permitting prosecutors to notify all of the Bristol Compressors employees from 1994 via public notices, including one to be printed in the Bristol Herald Courier. Bristol Compressors closed in 2018. The bomb was found during a shift change at about 7 a.m. in 1994, which means between 700 and 1,400 people may have been at the Washington County facility.
Vance’s ex-wife and her then-boyfriend, as well as staff at the Cumberland Plateau Planning District, where bomb materials were stolen, are being directly notified.
Vance contended that the employees at Bristol Compressors did not suffer any “direct and proximate harm” and do not need to be notified.
This is the first time a crime victims’ notice has been made publicly in at least the last 10 years, McGinn said. It’s not known whether a notice has ever been made publicly in the Western District of Virginia.
Vance, who is now ill and in a wheelchair, said in appeals records that he will likely go to an assisted living facility when he’s released.
In 1994, Vance was working for a St. Paul furniture business, where he admitted to co-workers that he tried to kill his estranged wife, according to articles published in the Bristol Herald Courier during the trial.
“I tried the bomb, and it didn’t go off,” Vance told a co-worker less than a month after the device was discovered at Bristol Compressors, a witness testified.
During the trial, several witnesses testified they heard Vance threaten to kill his wife if she tried to keep him from seeing his children.
Dennis Jones, his defense attorney during the trial, claimed the woman and her boyfriend planted the bomb. Vance also testified, saying that the witnesses were lying.
A Virginia State Police agent said the bomb was composed of six sticks of dynamite, two blasting caps, wires, an alarm clock and battery. The bomb, which had a battery with a partial fingerprint matching Vance’s, did not go off because one of the wires was not connected to the battery, the agent said.
Federal public defender Nancy Dickenson confirmed Thursday that she represents Vance, but she did not comment on the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.