A man is wanted in connection with a reported burglary in Scott County involving over $14,000 worth of firearms and ammunition.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Weber City last Friday in which authorities said a woman shared a text message from her boyfriend indicating he used her car to commit a burglary and that he left the car in Kingsport, Tennessee, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Wednesday.
The boyfriend, Joseph “Joe” Hunt, now faces burglary and grand larceny charges and is at large, the office said in its post.
Investigators later identified the victim of the reported burglary. The victim identified items in the car belonging to him and authorities learned about $14,345 in firearms and ammunition was stolen from the victim’s home, according to the sheriff’s office.
In response to a tip that the firearms were in Washington County, Tennessee, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said investigators worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to track down and recover the firearms and ammunition.
Anyone with information on Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
