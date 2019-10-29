BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The man accused of fatally shooting his wife in a Colonial Heights dentist office entered into a guilty plea and received a life sentence in Sullivan County Criminal Court on Tuesday morning.
Authorities alleged Harry Clint Weaver Jr., 64, killed his wife, Kelly Weaver, 52, in February at a dentist office where she worked. Another person in the office intervened by shooting Weaver and holding him in the office until police responded.
Weaver previously pleaded not guilty to a number of charges in August. However, he ultimately pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment and aggravated domestic assault, according to Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Kaylin Render.
Weaver won’t be eligible for parole for at least 51 years — when he would be 115 years old — Render said in an interview.
“He was given a life sentence and I will say we did that with the blessings of the [Kelly Weaver’s] family,” Render said. By reaching a plea agreement, the prosecution and family avoided a potentially lengthy trial and still found some closure, she added.
Render noted that the sentencing comes during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which she said underscores the importance of finding justice for domestic violence victims and holding offenders accountable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.