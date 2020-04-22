A man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a police pursuit and subsequent search in Washington County, Virginia.

A Virginia State Police trooper tried to pull over a Chevrolet pickup truck at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday for speeding on Interstate 81 South at mile marker 19, but the truck refused to stop and a chase ensued, according to VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

The truck then took Exit 17 and the pursuit continued until the pickup crashed near the Exit 10 and I-81 interchange, Geller said.

A male driver and male passenger then fled the scene on foot, leading VSP and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to set up a search perimeter, Geller said.

Authorities took one of the men into custody and Geller said charges are pending at this time, but no other information was immediately available.

