A man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a police pursuit and subsequent search in Washington County, Virginia.
A Virginia State Police trooper tried to pull over a Chevrolet pickup truck at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday for speeding on Interstate 81 South at mile marker 19, but the truck refused to stop and a chase ensued, according to VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
The truck then took Exit 17 and the pursuit continued until the pickup crashed near the Exit 10 and I-81 interchange, Geller said.
A male driver and male passenger then fled the scene on foot, leading VSP and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to set up a search perimeter, Geller said.
Authorities took one of the men into custody and Geller said charges are pending at this time, but no other information was immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.