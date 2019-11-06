BRISTOL, Va. — A 47-year-old man is listed in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Meadow Drive on Tuesday night and the Bristol Virginia Police Department is investigating the incident.
Authorities first received a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian around 8 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Overhill Road, according to Sgt. Steve Crawford. A witness who was in the area said the vehicle that hit the man may have been a dark-colored sedan traveling south on Meadow Drive, but Crawford noted it was dark outside when the incident occurred and police currently do not have a more specific vehicle description.
Crawford declined to share any additional details about the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.