BRISTOL, Va. — A 47-year-old man is listed in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Meadow Drive on Tuesday night and the Bristol Virginia Police Department is investigating the incident.

Authorities first received a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian around 8 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Overhill Road, according to Sgt. Steve Crawford. A witness who was in the area said the vehicle that hit the man may have been a dark-colored sedan traveling south on Meadow Drive, but Crawford noted it was dark outside when the incident occurred and police currently do not have a more specific vehicle description.

Crawford declined to share any additional details about the victim.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments