Washington County authorities have arrested and charged a man after police say he assaulted two people with a hammer Tuesday evening.
According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, John Jefferson Tuggle, 36, is facing two felony counts of aggravated wounding.
Police say Tuggle was at a home on Santa Cruz Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday with two other people. The victims told police Tuggle retrieved a hammer from another room at the house and then came back to the room the two others were in and hit each of them on the head with the hammer, the release said.
He then fled to his residence, which was also on Santa Cruz Drive, and was later taken into custody.
The victims were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center. The release said both of them are in stable condition and receiving treatment.
“No information was given about what provoked the attack, but alcohol and drug use appeared to have been a contributing factor,” the release said.
The release said Tuggle is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.