EMORY, Va. — An 86-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County on Sunday evening, according to the Virginia State Police.
Authorities received calls Sunday about a 2015 Nissan Sentra traveling northbound on I-81 at a slow speed without lights on, the VSP stated in a news release. As troopers responded, the Nissan stopped in the travel lane and a 2011 Honda CRV hit the stopped vehicle near mile marker 26, causing the Nissan to strike an embankment off the right side of the road.
Charles M. Johnson, of Rogersville, Tennessee, was the driver of the Nissan and died at the scene, according to the VSP. He wore a seat belt.
The Honda’s driver was uninjured.
State police continue to investigate the crash and indicated that a medical emergency may have played a role in the accident.
