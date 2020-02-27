The boyfriend of missing Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother was arraigned this morning and is being held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to a Bristol General Sessions Court clerk.
William McCloud, 33, was arrested last Friday in Wilkes County, North Carolina after a detective spotted him in a BMW that was being sought in connection to an Amber Alert for the missing 15-month-old. Authorities say Evelyn’s grandmother Angela Boswell, 42, was also in the car and she was taken into custody as well. Both had been charged with theft of over $2,500 in Sullivan County and were extradited this week from North Carolina to the Sullivan County Jail.
An affidavit filed in Bristol General Sessions Court said the BMW had been reported stolen. Law enforcement officials announced last week that they wanted to question the vehicle’s occupants for information about Evelyn’s whereabouts.
Neither McCloud nor Angela Boswell have been charged in the child’s disappearance.
If McCloud posts bond, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor, a clerk said. His next court date is set for March 4 in Bristol General Sessions Court.
Evelyn hasn’t been seen by family since December, but wasn’t officially reported missing until last week. An Amber Alert was issued Feb. 19.
Authorities searched a pond in Wilkes County on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation into Evelyn’s disappearance, but that effort was “inconclusive to any facts to the investigation,” said Logan Kerr, a captain with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, 18, was charged earlier this week with filing a false report. She is currently being held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said at a news briefing Wednesday that Megan Boswell has provided false information that has delayed and impeded law enforcement’s investigation.
By late Wednesday, $59,850 had been raised for a reward for information leading to Evelyn’s return.
Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.