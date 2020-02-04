PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — A Bluff City man faces charges in connection to a recent burglary at a Redi Mart in Piney Flats, according to a news release the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office issued Tuesday.
Authorities responded to the Redi Mart on the night of Jan. 27 after a burglar alarm was activated. Officials discovered that a window had been broken and that multiple tobacco products were stolen. Surveillance footage had shown a man entering the store and taking the items, the release states.
Daniel Rutledge, 42, of Bluff City, was identified as a suspect and later arrested when he appeared for court in Washington County, Tennessee, the release states.
He was then transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, where officials say he provided a full confession to the burglary.
Rutledge is charged with burglary, theft of property greater than $2,500 and vandalism, the release states.
Authorities say the total amount of the stolen items is $3,758.47 and the cost to repair the broken window was $290.20.
Rutledge is being held at the Sullivan County Jail with a $3,000 bond, the release states.
