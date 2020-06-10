BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol, Tennessee man facing a second-degree murder charge from a fatal stabbing in downtown Bristol this weekend was arraigned in Bristol Virginia General District Court on Wednesday.

Chandler Ryan Rutter, 24, was arrested Sunday after police responded to a wounded man they identified as William Kenneth Price, a 28-year-old Bristol, Virginia resident. Price, who was stabbed in the abdomen, later died at Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to court documents.

Witness descriptions led police to find Rutter off a nearby street, where he was taken into custody, according to filings.

“Mr. Rutter said that Mr. Price was punching him so he used what he thinks was a pencil in a stabbing motion into Mr. Price’s side,” the arrest warrant states.

On Wednesday, Marion-based attorney Mark Haugh was appointed to represent Rutter and the next court date in the case was set for Sept. 10, according to the Bristol General District Court clerk’s office.

Rutter is being held without bail at the Bristol Virginia Jail.

