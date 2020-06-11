ABINGDON, Va. - The man accused of killing an Appalachian Trail hiker and attacking another in Southwest Virginia last year has been declared competent to participate in federal court proceedings.
James L. Jordan, 31, appeared Thursday morning in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, where Magistrate Judge Pamela Sargent reviewed the findings of mental health evaluators and found that he had been restored to competency following treatment at a federal facility.
Jordan, of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested last May and charged with murder and assault after two hikers were attacked near the Wythe and Smyth county lines.
Authorities believe Jordan fatally attacked Ronald S. Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, and injured a Canadian woman.
Last July, Sargent found Jordan was not competent to stand trial and ordered him to receive mental health treatment to determine whether he may be restored to competency.
Authorities then transferred Jordan to the Bureau of Prisons’ Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, where he was treated.
Sargent approved a 120-day extension of his treatment at the facility in February.
A psychiatric report was filed under seal with the court on May 21, according to online records.
After being found mentally component at Thursday’s hearing, Jordan was advised of the charges against him.
Sargent asked Jordan if he understood the charges against him. She also said she would not ask him to make any other statements.
“I understand the charges, your honor,” said Jordan, who wore a red jail jumpsuit and spoke through a green face covering.
The proceeding lasted about 15 minutes and ended with the scheduling of a preliminary examination and detention hearing, which were set for June 25 at 10:30 a.m.
