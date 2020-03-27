Southwest Virginia continues to have a mere handful of confirmed cases of COVID-19, but that isn’t due to a lack of testing, according to Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District.
As of Friday afternoon, there is one case each in Bristol, Washington County and the city of Galax in the Mount Rogers district. Lee County, which is in the Lenowisco district, has two cases.
“We have been doing testing locally, both through private and DCLS [Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services], and Wednesday was our first case. We had done many tests through DCLS that were all negative,” Shelton said Friday afternoon. “In Mount Rogers Health District, all the tests we’ve had come back positive were on people who traveled either internationally or domestically in higher risk areas. All the cases we’ve wanted to test we’ve been able to test.”
Testing is now available across the region.
“I have been working diligently to make sure we do have testing available in all the counties in southwest, and there is testing available in every county. Ballad [Health] has its system where you call Nurse Connect and go from there, and Wythe County people are going to their local health care providers or urgent care, and there is Twin County [Health in Galax],” Shelton said.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 604 cases statewide on Friday, while Tennessee has nearly twice that many with 1,203.
Sullivan County reported two new cases on Friday — bringing its total to six — and officials said they see indications of community spread.
Shelton said reports the virus had been transmitted locally could begin impacting neighboring localities in Virginia and result in more positive tests.
The Bristol Herald Courier asked state officials about testing on Friday. Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dr. Daniel Carey said the state is continuing to ramp up testing resources and acquire more personal protective equipment for health care workers who will administer the tests.
“There is a lot of testing. Is it quick enough? No. We definitely need a point-of-care testing in the medium term that can be deployed in the thousands and tens of thousands to do the appropriate surveillance that our public health officials would use if it were available,” Carey said. “We are getting volume from the commercial labs. We are hopeful they will be able to improve their turnaround time. At the same time, health systems like UVa, VCU [Virginia Commonwealth University] and Centra [Health in Lynchburg] are standing up their own capabilities focused on in-patient testing.”
Private labs currently take between six and nine days to process test results.
As of Friday, more than 7,330 tests had been completed in Virginia, and more than 6,700 were negative.
“The positive rate in both the state lab and the commercial labs is only about 7% to 8%. That’s good news, but it also means that — for every patient that’s admitted to the hospital awaiting testing — there are a lot of patients we don’t know if they’re positive or negative,” Carey said. “Testing availability, testing turnaround time is key to both understand where the disease is in Virginia and how to prevent it. We need commercial labs to continue to work on their turnaround times, and we appreciate the health systems.”
The state is currently awaiting thousands of test results from commercial labs, Carey said.
Officials statewide use specific criteria to determine if an individual should be tested. Those include travel to areas where the virus is present, exposure to areas or people with the virus and symptoms of the virus before a test is ordered.
“All 35 health districts across the state have the same criteria for testing, so all patients are treated with a similar set of criteria,” Carey said.
In response to a different question, Gov. Ralph Northam said “as we have more testing available, we’ll be able to loosen up the screening versus testing.”
State leaders continue working to address a shortage of masks, face shields gloves, gowns and other personal protective equipment items health care workers need to work safely, Carey said.
“PPE is allocated through the local health districts. Those local districts are allocated a large portion of any supplies we get to make sure those needs are being addressed. There is a shortage nationally, so that shortage will be experienced in Virginia’s localities,” Carey said.
During his remarks, Northam said he’s called on the Trump administration to address the PPE shortage and end the current situation where states are competing against each other with private suppliers.
Northam also said he and the governor of Maryland and mayor of Washington, D.C., are asking the federal government to establish a priority testing zone for the thousands of federal workers in that region.
In regards to testing for COVID-19, Northam said that has been prioritized.
“We certainly have done that starting with our health care providers, our military personnel would be right there with them. Obviously they’re vitally important for national security. Being able to test individuals in nursing homes, where the most vulnerable patients are. We have a level of priority throughout the state as to who’s being tested. We’ll continue to do that,” the governor said.
