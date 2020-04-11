Locals shift to remote work, but one size doesn't fit all

Earlier last week, Mark Vicars Jr. donned a surgical mask before venturing out to pick up some personal paperwork he urgently needed. Then he drove back to his Kingsport house, admired the new porch he’d just built and played fetch with his three-legged dog Pinky.
All the while, Vicars was videotaping himself. He talked to his audience, cracking jokes between talking about what he was up to.
At one point, during the drive home, he delivered a laid-back mini-lecture on the Roaring Twenties.
“It was roaring for everybody but textiles and coal. Also trains,” Vicars said to the camera on his dashboard. “Most of these [industries] moved where for cheaper labor? Some of y’all might be saying Peru or Panama or something. Wrong! They moved to the South. Here.”
Vicars then posted the clip to his YouTube channel. He wasn’t doing that for kicks: He was teaching.
The 29-year-old is a physics and U.S. history teacher at Cherokee High School in Hawkins County. (He lives in Sullivan County, where he’s running for the school board.) Like countless schools throughout the U.S., Cherokee High has closed its building and shifted to remote learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the lessons he’s been creating for his students, Vicars has been posting YouTube videos for them as a way to “try to give them some normalcy, help them through their homework,” he said.
As COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus, has rapidly spread through Tennessee in the past few weeks, state officials have urged — then ordered — businesses to close their buildings to the public unless they’re providing services deemed essential. Tri-Cities-area professionals have scrambled to adapt. For some, such as restaurant and factory staff, working from home is impossible, and they’ve faced furloughs or layoffs.
But for a host of others, including Vicars, remote work is an option. And as it has become the only option, they’ve had to figure out what it should look like in the context of their specific jobs and home situations. Naturally, one size has not fit all.
Megan Parks calls herself a “people person.” She said it’s one of the big reasons she loves being the program coordinator for YW CARES, an initiative to help young victims of crime in Sullivan County get the help and support they need. YW CARES is run through the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“We work with young adults, ages 17 to 24, who have experienced all types of crime,” Parks explained during a phone interview Tuesday.
“People who have experienced things like dating violence, stalking, harassment, sexual assault, witnessing domestic violence. People go through a lot of trauma and kind of lose themselves in that experience. We try to create an environment where they can find themselves again.”
Parks, 30, said that she and her two coworkers in the program carry out that mission in a host of different ways. They run a 24-7 help hotline. They accompany their young clients to court, as well as doctor appointments, sexual assault exams and other meetings. They conduct needs assessments and make referrals. And between the hours of 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day, they also advocate for victims of any age in the county — a service Parks said they began several years ago after county law enforcement officials identified it as a need.
When the pandemic began accelerating a few weeks ago, Parks said, she and her team wondered how to respond. Their emergency support for victims was considered essential work, so they couldn’t just stop. Kathy Waugh, the CEO of the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, said YW CARES would probably receive even more calls for help amid all the upheavals, closures and stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.
“Attacks, rape, suicide attempts, domestic violence, child abuse — all of those kinds of crimes increase during a time of stress or during a time of being closed in, when [people are] being contained at home and there’s no outlet,” Waugh said. “YW CARES is critically needed in this time.”
But Parks said she and her coworkers didn’t want to put their clients or anyone else in the community at risk. At one point, she said, the three of them looked at each other and said, “We have to change. We have to innovate. We have to be different.”
Parks said they started brainstorming. How would they communicate with clients? They downloaded the meeting platform Zoom and started practicing using it. How could they get those clients to sign confidential paperwork? They researched virtual document-sharing programs and settled on one called DocuSign. What about the self-care classes they normally ran for clients?
“That took a little longer,” Parks said of the classes. “We work with contracted teachers in our community. These are teachers who teach [subjects like] essential oils and yoga and creative writing.” (Parks teaches a course on budgeting basics.)
The YW CARES team eventually figured out how to put the classes online, so clients can now take them remotely. Parks also said that she and her staff normally visit clients who are hospitalized after an injury or assault; since Ballad Health is not currently allowing visitors to its inpatient hospital units due to COVID-19, that’s one service they’ve had to put on hold.
But she said that within about two weeks, the rest of their work with crime victims had shifted entirely online, and her three-person team now works from home. Parks’ dining room table at her house in Bristol has become her new desk.
“Nobody’s gone without service, so that’s been an incredible experience,” Parks said. “We’ve been able to offer everything we would. We’ve just had to go a little bit outside our comfort zone to do that.”
Parks said one of the toughest things about her team’s rapid transition to remote work is losing their face-to-face time with their clients.
“That’s been a change for us to do that over phone and video,” she said. “When you’ve gone through a traumatic experience and you’ve lost a lot of your supports, to meet with someone face-to-face — that’s a big deal.”
Parks said she also just misses that interaction. On the flip-side, though, she said she’s grateful she can still interact with her clients digitally.
“We all understand that this is a temporary change to get through this time,” Parks said. “We don’t want people to fall through the cracks if we’re unprepared, and so we will be prepared.”
Like the YW CARES team, Mark Vicars Jr. has also had to hustle to adapt his work for a remote setting. But as a physics and U.S. history teacher at Cherokee High, he’s faced a very different set of challenges and said that his remote teaching isn’t as comprehensive as what he normally does in his classrooms — at least not yet.
Vicars said that on Friday, March 13, he and his fellow Cherokee High teachers stayed at school until 6 p.m. working on packets of lessons to hand out to their students the following Monday. The lessons were all reviews of previous work — nothing new or complicated. The school had asked teachers to come up with them “as a precaution,” Vicars said, in case the building had to close amid the worsening pandemic.
But that Monday, the preparations sped up dramatically. Vicars said that not long after he’d handed out the precautionary work packets to his students, Cherokee High announced that it would close as soon as possible.
“And that’s when we were told to make another 10 lessons, and we prepped all the kids for everything,” Vicars said.
He and his fellow teachers passed along a flurry of instructions and announcements to their students. How to get on Google Classroom, for example, the platform kids with internet access could use to do their remote lessons. Where students without internet access could pick up hard copies of the lessons each week, as well as breakfast and lunch each day. What would happen with sports (they were canceled) and prom (it would be postponed).
“It was evolving throughout the day,” Vicars said of Cherokee High’s coronavirus closure plan. Sometimes new announcements would contradict previous ones, he said, “but everybody was understanding.”
After the kids were sent home that Monday, Vicars said, he and the school’s other teachers spent two more work days finalizing their students’ grades for the semester “in case we never come back” before it’s over, he said. Then, the teachers all went home, too.
Since then, Vicars has been working from his Kingsport house. His wife, a pharmacy technician, still goes to work, but he has plenty of company in the form of their three small dogs: Pinky, the three-legged one, Pickles, a chihuahua-pug mix, and Lucy, a chihuahua-weenie mix.
Vicars said that because the Tennessee government waived most of the usual tests and other requirements for students to move up a grade or graduate, his students won’t have to navigate those evaluations remotely. He added that Cherokee High hasn’t required teachers to create more remote content for their students, but said the school is encouraging it.
“We gave [the students] the original work on the idea that they were coming back to school, and that’s looking grimmer and grimmer,” Vicars said. “[The school] said we could and should produce new content, because we’re still employees.”
Vicars spent the last weekend coming up with some new lessons and exercises for his students. He said he’s begun posting that new material online — but he also needs to drop off hard copies at designated pickup sites for students.
“A lot of the kids in Hawkins County don’t have internet,” Vicars said. “We have to provide lessons in paper format because of the legal ramifications of unequal education if we don’t do it that way. It would be unequal because this kid has internet and the other doesn’t.”
For his students who have internet access, Vicars is continuing to create his short YouTube videos, which he says are just an extra way to stay in touch with them beyond email and Google Classrooms.
“I like talking to them about their days, cutting up with them, stuff like that. Some kids might be scared at home or just cooped up,” he said. “I’m doing what I can. Some of them have commented on the videos.”
But Vicars said that the videos and lessons he’s been creating are short, “usually about 10 to 15 minutes’ worth of work every day.” Which means both he and his students have had a lot of down time during the closure.
“I’ve found myself doing a lot of yard work,” Vicars said. He said that after building his new porch, he began working on an extension to his house. And he’s watching a lot of “Stargate,” a sci-fi show on Hulu.
“One boy has been messaging me saying, ‘It’s boring at home. When is school going to start back?’” Vicars said. “I never thought I’d hear that in my life.”
“You don’t realize how much you miss these kids until they’re pulled away from you,” he added.
Not everyone has had to retool their livelihood for their living room. Some workers, like Melissa Roberts, have jobs they were already comfortable doing remotely.
Roberts is a program coordinator for Bristol’s Promise, a nonprofit that identifies key needs for local children and adults, then creates coalitions to address them. Roberts said her two focus programs right now are a trauma education and recovery program and Bristol Connect, a new initiative to help employers better support and retain their employees.
Roberts said that even before the pandemic, most of the organization’s work was already stored on Google Drive. When staff decided to start working from home March 16, all she had to do was take her laptop home along with any documents she thought she’d need. Bristol’s Promise made the decision that morning, and Roberts said everyone was home and working remotely by noon.
She said that Zoom and webinars were also familiar territory, since she and her coworkers have already had to organize digital meetings for various groups.
“We’re fortunate enough that we have the tech and resources and skillset to do that,” said Roberts, 46, during a phone interview in late March.
For Roberts, working remotely has actually offered an unexpected positive: the chance to a new, more personal side of her coworkers in the context of their homes.
“I have an office set up in a spare bedroom upstairs,” she said of her own space. But some of her coworkers don’t, and Roberts said she’s enjoyed glimpsing their kids, spouses and other family members during video meetings.
“At the web conference we had today, the daughter [of one of the participants] came up,” Robert said. “Her daughter is four, maybe five. She had [a toy called] kinetic sand and a doll, and she got to show us. It was adorable, and we all got to tell her how cool her sand was. It was a great moment, and then we were able to move into the meeting.”
But Roberts said that even for her well-prepared team, working from home can get lonely. She said they’re having daily phone check-ins along with their video meetings to try to ensure a certain amount of interaction each day.
“Sometimes, when you’re isolated, it’s better to pick up the phone and hear that voice. It’s good mental health to see a smiling face even if it’s on a webcam,” Roberts said.
But she said it’s not the same.
“Even though I talk to [my coworkers] daily and try to interact with them daily, you just miss that moment of walking into somebody’s office and going, ‘Oh my goodness, you’re not going to believe this,’” Roberts said. “You do miss them. This is your work family.”
Roberts called the Bristol area “one of the most dynamic, supportive communities” she’s ever lived in and said she’s confident people here will help each other weather the pandemic. Until then, she said, she sees her remote work and the other social distancing she’s doing as a duty that resembles “a war effort.”
“Back in World War II, they asked you not to wear nylon hose, and the country responded,” Roberts said. “It’s just a microscopic enemy that we’re at war against. We all have to do our part.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was written remotely from the reporter’s kitchen and bedroom.
