BRISTOL, Va. — There were plenty of empty booths and tables at lunchtime Tuesday at the Burger Bar in downtown Bristol, where owner Kayla Deel said she’s had to cut her staff to less than half due to a significant drop in customers.
“We’ve been pretty slow, honestly it’s been pretty drastic,” Deel said of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on her business.
Her popular eatery is just one of those impacted, locally and across the nation, in recent days by COVID-19 concerns, though there has been only one confirmed case in Northeast Tennessee and none, as of Tuesday, in Southwest Virginia.
On Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters must reduce their capacities to about 10 people or shut down, joining nearly half of U.S. states that have placed restrictions on bars and restaurants.
Following that news, the Burger Bar said on its Facebook page that it will remain open so customers can dine in, order online, get takeout and take advantage of curbside pickup.
However, Deel said she and her husband, Joe, also own Piedmont Station Market, which they plan to close temporarily by the end of the week.
Even before Northam’s announcement, some restaurant owners on the Virginia side of downtown said the pandemic has slowed business.
Chen Xian, owner of Shanghai Chinese restaurant on the Virginia side of State Street, said he noticed his business drop off by about 50 percent two weeks ago, and it has remained at that level since.
A number of steps have been taken at the restaurant to ensure customer safety, including pausing buffet services, investing in contactless payment options and increasing cleaning procedures, he said. Customers can also order online, get takeout and delivery service has been brought back.
Mark Canty, who owns Eatz on Moore Street, said Tuesday afternoon his business has only dropped off somewhat. The business’s sanitation policies have been increased, including wiping down all surfaces, especially those that are frequently touched, as often as possible, he added.
“We hope it will be not a long-term disruption, but it is what it is,” Canty said.
Following Northam’s announcement, Eatz posted on its Facebook page that the dining room will temporarily close and customers can still order takeout and delivery.
Two restaurants owners on the Tennessee side of Bristol also reported drops in business.
At Bristol Bagel & Bakery, owner Rebekah Napier said she noticed a decrease in customers Friday. Weekends are normally the busiest time, but it was uncharacteristically slow last weekend, she said.
The current plan is to continue operating as usual, unless Tennessee orders restaurants to close. The eatery offers curbside pickup, takeout and bagels are sold in bulk.
Travis Penn, the owner of Delta Blues BBQ on State Street, said the lunch crowd has been slower, but dinner customers have made up for it. He added that the restaurant continues to uphold strict health standards, and customers can order online and take advantage of curbside pick-up.
However, he said he is ordering fewer supplies, and he’s watching to see if he will have to close or restrict service. On Tuesday, he added that there were no current plans to cancel any music performances.
