Steve Haas grew up with an appreciation for music and a talent for making people laugh.
After three decades, the 50-year-old Greensboro, North Carolina, native is still pursuing his passions.
“I was a class clown in school. Now, I get to play that role for a living,” Haas said.
For a generation of listeners around Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia, Haas has provided friendship and fun from his post at WQUT-FM, a classic rock station based in Gray, Tennessee.
“It’s always impressed me how often people use music to help them through various parts of their lives,” Haas said. “I’ve had countless people request a song to help them get over a break-up or to remember someone they lost years ago.”
Haas, who goes by the name of Bud on the air, has developed tight bonds with fans and has a talent to summon up just the right tune.
“I’ve played “Stairway to Heaven” for someone who lost a pet more times than I can count,” Haas said.
Haas was working the night shift years ago when he received a call from a man who said he wanted to end his life.
“He called me because he had his radio on WQUT while he drove to a spot out in the country, and he wanted to say goodbye to someone before he did it,” Haas said. “We talked about music and life and how much it sucks when we feel sad.”
A short time later, the police arrived and provided help.
“That same man called me again a couple weeks later and said he was doing okay,” Haas said. “That gave me a good feeling.”
When he’s not entertaining listeners with classic rock staples, Haas likes to channel a few of his favorite characters. His repertoire ranges from Harry Caray and Keith Jackson to Sean Connery, Morgan Freeman and more.
“I do a pretty mean Mr. Haney from Green Acres. And I used to do a Fred Sanford type character on the Q Morning Zoo show called Buck Gumbeaux,” Haas said.
Haas has worked the 7 p.m. until midnight slot at WQUT for nearly 25 years. On Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7-10, he joins veteran broadcaster Bobby Rader on the WXSM-AM Morning Monster, a free-wheeling forum that combines interviews with information and comedic bits such as a popular birthday segment hosted by Haas. WXSM has an all-sports format.
“The Morning Monster is as much fun as any I’ve had in nearly 30 years on the radio. It gives me more of a chance to be myself,” Haas said.
Johnson City resident Dave Ongie has worked in a variety of journalism roles around Northeast Tennessee. Ongie said he admires the creativity and versatility of “Bud.”
“Steve is a treasure,” Ongie said. “I was impressed with the way he switched over to a morning sports talk show without breaking stride.”
Ongie pointed to a variety of reasons why Haas has been able to cultivate a legion of fans.
“Steve lives and breathes music, and his love for music is obvious to those who listen to him on WQUT,” Ongie said. “But more than that, Steve is a genuine guy. He connects with people, and I think that’s ultimately the reason he’s had such a deep, positive impact on folks in our region for all these years.”
When it comes to his musical hit list, Haas is best known for his encyclopedic knowledge of the southern rock genre.
“In addition to biscuits and sweet tea, folks gotta have their Lynyrd Skynyrd and Marshall Tucker, Molly Hatchet and .38 Special,” Haas said. “I’ve always preferred Little Feat. And of course you can never go wrong with the Allman Brothers.”
Haas has also encountered his share of merry and not-so-merry pranksters.
“I’ve had people call and cuss me out for playing a song they didn’t like or for not playing a song they did,” Haas said. “A lot of people like to call the radio station after they’ve found the bottom of the bottle. Some of those calls are some of my very favorites, and some of them are very much not.
“I once saw a guy propose to his girlfriend at a remote broadcast from a Super Bowl Party in Kingsport. He asked, on air, “Will you marry me?” and her reply was, “No, I will not.”
As is the case with many FM radio personalities, Haas encounters one song request during virtually every shift.
“I used to think yelling “Play Freebird” was the height of sophisticated humor until I went to the final ETSU football game in the Mini-Dome with our news director, Richard Lovette,” Haas said.
“At halftime while the marching band was coming onto the field I yelled, “Play Freebird” at the top of my lungs. Someone on the visitor side of the field yelled back, “Shut the hell up.” And that was the last time I yelled “Play Freebird.”
Haas said his favorite musical acts vary from the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin to Van Morrison, Aerosmith and The Doors.
“I could spend all day naming groups I like,” Haas said.
Haas moved to Morristown, Tennessee, in 1980. His first job in radio came in 1991 at Johnson City station WJCW-AM, where he managed board operator duties during broadcasts of the Atlanta Braves.
“I got into radio hoping to be a sports announcer,” Haas said. “I found out very quickly that I did not possess that skill. I have a real respect for those who do.”
But there was the night when longtime play-by-play man and current WXSM Sportsline host Bill Meade invited Haas up to the press box.
“That was one of my greatest moments in live event broadcasting,” Haas said. “I did three innings of a Johnson City Cardinals game while doing my best Harry Caray imitation.”
Another memorable moment came when Haas joined WQUT program director John Patrick for play-by-play action of a Bratwurst eating contest during Oktoberfest ceremonies in Kingsport.
“You would be surprised how a brat-eating contest might lend itself to innuendo, and an occasional double entendre,” Haas said.
Haas, who was recently directed to work from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said he hopes that he can provide comfort and a touch of normalcy for listeners grappling with anxiety or fear.
“I’m worried for my family, my friends, my town and my country, and I hope we will all do as we are urged to do and stay home,” Haas said. “Watch movies, learn to paint, eat a cake, learn to play guitar, write a movie or a play, or read books about painting, eating cake or playing guitar.”
So what sort of advice does Haas have for folks intrigued by the magic of FM radio?
“Get out your old Walkman and practice doing shows in front of you mirror. When this is all over, come see me about a career in radio. It beats working for a living.”
